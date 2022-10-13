ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

WBKR

Close the Kitchen and Head to East Tennessee for a Smokies Thanksgiving

Let's be honest...Thanksgiving can be the greatest holiday of the year. And for some, it can be an event filled with lots of stress. On the one hand, you're excited to see family you may not have seen in a great while. On the other, if you're the one in charge of food preparation, it is not exactly a day off. And it's usually a day that begins before the sun comes up.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department recruiting firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is seeking recruits. The average salary for a firefighter that has graduated from the academy ranges from $43,000 to almost $65,000 a year. During the academy, recruits can expect to make over $39,000. Those interested in applying must meet the following minimum...
KNOXVILLE, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Pigeon Forge 2022

Named after the Little Pigeon River that flows through this picturesque alpine community, Pigeon Forge is the best destination to unravel the scenic splendors of the Great Smokies and immerse in the contemporary entertainment venues and theme parks of Eastern Tennessee. Travellers are advised to find a centrally located accommodation...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Pastor Pig BBQ

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Smoked meats and tasty eats are just a few of the offerings at the Pastor Pig BBQ food truck. “We always have BBQ pork and BBQ chicken,” said co-owner Erin Radford. “When we come to Troyer’s, we always try to have a special and it’s normally brisket if we can get […]
LIMESTONE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Group of East Tenn. entrepreneurs buy Ober Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local group announced that they bought Ober Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to a release by the attraction. The group consisted of the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Sevier County native, Jessi and Joe Baker, founded Ole Smoky Distillery and the Yee-Haw...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

New Postmaster taking over Dandridge Post Office

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge is getting a new postmaster. Jeffery “Jeff” Gambrell was chosen as Postmaster of Dandridge, TN on April 23, 2022. In this role, Gambrell will oversee the delivery and retail operations of the Dandridge Post Office. This post office serves a population of more than 16,000 people. Postal operations include a […]
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed. Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area. This is a developing story.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’

Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. Pickleball...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

All women’s HonorAir flight returns to Knoxville

Pavilion of Pickleball has nearly 900 members. Owners of Ole Smoky Distillery and then Yee-Haw Brewing are part of the group who now own Ober Gatlinburg. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in solving cases that still need answers. Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN

