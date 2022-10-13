Read full article on original website
Related
wskg.org
Hochul, Schumer maintain leads in new Marist poll
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul leads Republican challenger Lee Zeldin by 10 percentage points, according to a new Marist College poll. Hochul, a Democrat, is seeking a full four-year term after taking over when Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021. She has held the edge in polling...
wskg.org
PA counties prepare for a marathon mail-in ballot count to earn their share of new state money
WSKG – Election boards in almost all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are gearing up for a monumental task. Sixty-four of them applied for and received a share of $45 million in new state grant money. The cash pool is designed to cover nine different types of election costs counties have had to bear by themselves for decades. Think staff salaries, ballot printing, and postage.
wskg.org
New York’s DEC chief felt ‘pulled’ to volunteer in Ukraine
(NCPR) – New York’s top environmental official is back from volunteering for two weeks in Ukraine. Basil Seggos, the Department of Environmental Conservation’s commissioner, says he was “pulled” to volunteer after watching the war unfold. “This atrocious war, with civilians being killed on a regular...
Comments / 0