Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Sends Message To Trent Frederic
Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch for the Boston Bruins in their season-opening win against the Washington Capitals, but will slot into the lineup Saturday night. The Boston forward will play on the third line and Craig Smith will move up to the top line after Jake DeBrusk suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday that will sideline him Saturday. Frederic did get into a bit of penalty trouble last year and was outplayed during training camp and preseason, but he’ll get his chance in front of the Bruins’ home crowd and under a new head coach.
Jakub Lauko’s Parents Almost Missed Rookie’s Impressive Bruins Debut
Jakub Lauko impressed in his NHL debut Thursday night for the Bruins, but his parents nearly missed it. The Boston forward didn’t appear on the scoresheet, but he did finish the 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals with three hits and drew two penalties. Lauko found out he’d be playing the season opener after Tuesday’s practice, so his parents didn’t have a whole lot of time to pack their bags and catch a flight to Washington D.C.
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins set the tone...
Jim Montgomery Appreciated Reception From Bruins Fans
BOSTON — Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had his first experience of the TD Garden home crowd in a regular-season enviroment during the team’s 6-3 home-opening win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The Bruins, who tallied six goals on the night after letting their early control...
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
Jim Montgomery Has Made Strong Early Impression On Bruins Players
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman first met Jim Montgomery when he was a freshman in college at the University of Maine. Montgomery starred for the Black Bears as well during his playing career and took a visit to the campus in January of 2018 with the program celebrating the 40th anniversary of Alfond Arena.
Hampus Lindholm Records Assist In Bruins Victory Over Coyotes
The Boston Bruins were able to pull it out in the home opener. Boston defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 6-3 Saturday night. Hampus Lindholm was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and was able to notch an assist in the winning effort. For...
Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes
The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track. The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:
Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Score First AHL Goal
Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins. The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finishing it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness with the puck and his straight-line speed.
Clayton Keller, Coyotes Looking To Spoil Bruins In Home Opener
Clayton Keller is one of the brightest spots for the Arizona Coyotes. The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden for their home opener to take on the Coyotes on Saturday night. Keller has become the franchise player for Arizona as he will be the biggest threat on offense for the Coyotes against Boston.
A.J. Greer’s Passionate Play Making Him A Bruins Fan Favorite
BOSTON — A.J. Greer continues to quickly ingratiate himself with Boston Bruins fans. The third-line winger built momentum in the preseason to be a fan favorite in his first season in the Black and Gold, and he kept that going during his first opportunity to showcase his hard-nosed playing style in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Breaks Down Wild Jayson Tatum Ejection
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum made an early exit during the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. During the third quarter, Tatum received his second technical foul from the officials after committing a common foul on Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Tatum, who was displeased with the call, waved his arm in a disapproving fashion toward one of the officials, earning himself an early exit from the contest, as seen in Sportscenter video.
Will Jake DeBrusk Play In Bruins Home Opener Vs. Coyotes?
Jake DeBrusk’s second game of the 2022-23 NHL season will have to wait. The Bruins forward was injured during Boston’s season-opening win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and played just 11 minutes, six seconds. Head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have much of an update after the game other than it was an upper-body injury.
Jeremy Swayman Earns First Win Of Season, Bruins Beat Coyotes
Jeremy Swayman made some big saves for the Boston Bruins in his season debut. Boston defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 6-3, winning their home opener and moving to 2-0-0 on the season. Swayman made 21 saves in the effort as his performance in the second period came...
Watch Pavel Zacha Score First Goal With Bruins Vs. Coyotes
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins got on the scoreboard early during their home opener Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden. After winning their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, the Bruins offense didn’t take too long to get on the board. Kicking off his...
Matt Grzelcyk On Brink Of Return To Bruins After Shoulder Surgery
Matt Grzelcyk is inching closer toward a return for the Bruins. The defenseman underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was slated to be sidelined through the first month of Boston’s 2022-23 season. But Grzelcyk has been “ahead of schedule” and shed his no-contact practice jersey earlier this month during training camp.
NHL Preview: NESN ‘Experts’ Make Stanley Cup Picks For 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 NHL season is a few games in, but that won’t stop us from making some early predictions for who will be the next Stanley Cup champion. The Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to repeat at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook, but obviously there’s no guarantee they’ll hoist Lord Stanley once again in June. There are a lot of strong teams that will be in the hunt, and anything can happen when the playoffs roll around.
