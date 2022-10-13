ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Sends Message To Trent Frederic

Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch for the Boston Bruins in their season-opening win against the Washington Capitals, but will slot into the lineup Saturday night. The Boston forward will play on the third line and Craig Smith will move up to the top line after Jake DeBrusk suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday that will sideline him Saturday. Frederic did get into a bit of penalty trouble last year and was outplayed during training camp and preseason, but he’ll get his chance in front of the Bruins’ home crowd and under a new head coach.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jakub Lauko’s Parents Almost Missed Rookie’s Impressive Bruins Debut

Jakub Lauko impressed in his NHL debut Thursday night for the Bruins, but his parents nearly missed it. The Boston forward didn’t appear on the scoresheet, but he did finish the 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals with three hits and drew two penalties. Lauko found out he’d be playing the season opener after Tuesday’s practice, so his parents didn’t have a whole lot of time to pack their bags and catch a flight to Washington D.C.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT

Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins set the tone...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Appreciated Reception From Bruins Fans

BOSTON — Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had his first experience of the TD Garden home crowd in a regular-season enviroment during the team’s 6-3 home-opening win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The Bruins, who tallied six goals on the night after letting their early control...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener

A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?

The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The Washington Capitals#Rodenhiser Home Services
NESN

Jim Montgomery Has Made Strong Early Impression On Bruins Players

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman first met Jim Montgomery when he was a freshman in college at the University of Maine. Montgomery starred for the Black Bears as well during his playing career and took a visit to the campus in January of 2018 with the program celebrating the 40th anniversary of Alfond Arena.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes

The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track. The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Score First AHL Goal

Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins. The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finishing it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness with the puck and his straight-line speed.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NESN

Clayton Keller, Coyotes Looking To Spoil Bruins In Home Opener

Clayton Keller is one of the brightest spots for the Arizona Coyotes. The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden for their home opener to take on the Coyotes on Saturday night. Keller has become the franchise player for Arizona as he will be the biggest threat on offense for the Coyotes against Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

A.J. Greer’s Passionate Play Making Him A Bruins Fan Favorite

BOSTON — A.J. Greer continues to quickly ingratiate himself with Boston Bruins fans. The third-line winger built momentum in the preseason to be a fan favorite in his first season in the Black and Gold, and he kept that going during his first opportunity to showcase his hard-nosed playing style in front of the home crowd Saturday night.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Grant Williams Breaks Down Wild Jayson Tatum Ejection

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum made an early exit during the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. During the third quarter, Tatum received his second technical foul from the officials after committing a common foul on Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Tatum, who was displeased with the call, waved his arm in a disapproving fashion toward one of the officials, earning himself an early exit from the contest, as seen in Sportscenter video.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Will Jake DeBrusk Play In Bruins Home Opener Vs. Coyotes?

Jake DeBrusk’s second game of the 2022-23 NHL season will have to wait. The Bruins forward was injured during Boston’s season-opening win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and played just 11 minutes, six seconds. Head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have much of an update after the game other than it was an upper-body injury.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Earns First Win Of Season, Bruins Beat Coyotes

Jeremy Swayman made some big saves for the Boston Bruins in his season debut. Boston defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 6-3, winning their home opener and moving to 2-0-0 on the season. Swayman made 21 saves in the effort as his performance in the second period came...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Pavel Zacha Score First Goal With Bruins Vs. Coyotes

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins got on the scoreboard early during their home opener Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden. After winning their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, the Bruins offense didn’t take too long to get on the board. Kicking off his...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Matt Grzelcyk On Brink Of Return To Bruins After Shoulder Surgery

Matt Grzelcyk is inching closer toward a return for the Bruins. The defenseman underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was slated to be sidelined through the first month of Boston’s 2022-23 season. But Grzelcyk has been “ahead of schedule” and shed his no-contact practice jersey earlier this month during training camp.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Preview: NESN ‘Experts’ Make Stanley Cup Picks For 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 NHL season is a few games in, but that won’t stop us from making some early predictions for who will be the next Stanley Cup champion. The Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to repeat at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook, but obviously there’s no guarantee they’ll hoist Lord Stanley once again in June. There are a lot of strong teams that will be in the hunt, and anything can happen when the playoffs roll around.
NHL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy