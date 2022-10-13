‘This is a special man’: Steve Kerr vocal on Warriors’ ‘moral compass’ – and it’s not Stephen Curry

Read full article on original website
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
silverscreenandroll.com
Robert Horry hopes Russell Westbrook doesn’t turn into Allen Iverson
Darvin Ham and the Lakers appear to have made the difficult choice of moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, at least for the time being. Whether it sticks or not, a former Lakers sixth man believes this is a good opportunity for Westbrook. On “The Crossover NBA Show” with Howard...
Deadspin
Attention NBA teams with no desire to win: Call the Lakers because Russell Westbrook already looks checked out
Calling all tankers. Calling all tankers. If you are desperate to improve your chances at drafting Victor Wembanyama, there is a disgruntled guard on the Los Angeles Lakers who is on an expiring contract, and not as athletic as he used to be. The Lakers treated Wednesday night’s preseason game...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Kevon Looney On Draymond Green's First Practice Back Since Punching Jordan Poole: "Things Happen And We Kind Of Move On Pretty Fast. I Think That’s What Makes Our Team Special.”
Kevon Looney speaks on Draymond Green's first practice back with the team.
Draymond Green Reacts To Warriors' Players Saying He Needs To Rebuild Trust With Them: "What Does That Truly Mean? I Don’t Quite Know."
Draymond Green is trying to find out what his teammates mean when they say that Green has to rebuild trust with them this season.
CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”
Talking on The CJ McCollum Show. the Pelicans guard felt the Warriors were still the more dominant unit.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
John Wall Could Reportedly Lose Starting Job With The Clippers, According To Tyronn Lue
John Wall is in danger of losing his starting point guard role to Clippers veteran Reggie Jackson, according to head coach Tyronn Lue.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
Lakers fans are ashamed after the team suffered an embarrassing 133-86 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."
NBA player flames LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Russell Westbrook Responds To Backlash From Lakers Huddle Video: "I Think They Just Cut The Video And Obviously, The Internet Gonna Take It And Run With It Wherever They Need To Run With It."
Russell Westbrook denies ignoring his teammates during team huddle.
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"
NBA fans reacted to Russell Westbrook exiting the Lakers' preseason game against the Sacramento Kings with a hamstring injury.
When Stephen Curry Hit A Tough Three Pointer Over Kobe Bryant And Then The Black Mamba Showed Him Respect
Stephen Curry once hit a challenging three-pointer over Kobe Bryant, causing the then-Lakers star to smile and pat Curry on the back
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
Former NBA player Matt Barnes reveals his list of top 5 NBA players for the 2022-23 NBA season. Barnes snubbed Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.
Warner Executive Walks Back Comments About Barkley’s New Contract
The longtime NBA analyst was pursued by LIV Golf this summer.
