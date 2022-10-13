Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Charges: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Minneapolis home, allegedly shoots her 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove man faces felony charges for premeditated attempted murder after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Minneapolis on Monday and shot her 12 times in front of their child. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, was charged by warrant with premeditated first-degree...
North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died. His is the 69th death investigated as a homicide this year.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital.On Friday, Oct. 14, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, of Atlanta.His manner of death was described as homicide; the cause was a gunshot wound to the head.No arrests have been made.
knsiradio.com
Drive By Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty
(KNSI) – The man accused in a drive-by shooting in August of last year has pled guilty. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a complaint of gunshots in the area of 9th Avenue South and 6th Street about 3:15 August 22nd, 2021. They say they spoke with a teen who said he was on his way to his aunt’s house when he saw a man he knew as “Ce-Mo” sitting in a vehicle. They said he motioned for him to come over to talk to him, but he said he kept on driving, knowing Ce-Mo had been in an altercation with one of his family members earlier in the day and had damaged some of their property.
MPD searching for 3 suspects caught on video leaving shooting victim's body in alley
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are in the middle of an active search for three people who are seen on video pulling a shooting victim out of a car and leaving him for dead. MPD identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Pendleton. A Minneapolis investigator told KARE 11 that if...
Chaska police report drunk driver struck squad car
CHASKA, Minn. -- Police in Chaska are reporting that a drunk driver struck a squad car early Friday morning.The incident happened on Chaska Boulevard near Mount Hope Road at about 1 a.m.An officer was in the middle of conducting a traffic stop when another driver crashed into the stopped squad."The officer was in between his squad and the vehicle he had stopped at the time of the crash," the department reported in a Facebook post. "If this wasn't a side-swipe impact, it could have ended a lot differently."No one was injured in the crash, police said. The driver was arrested for DWI.
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Murder Suspect May Be Living in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting, and she may be living in the St. Cloud area. Erica Shameka Roberts has been charged after investigators said she was involved in the shooting...
25newsnow.com
Adult, juvenile arrested on gun-related charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 27-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested after a traffic stop and a search warrant earlier this week. Bloomington Police say that on Tuesday, probable cause lead to the search of a vehicle where a gun with no serial number was found. A juvenile male...
Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of...
knsiradio.com
Three and a Half Year Prison Sentence for Driver in Fatal Crash That Killed Melrose Man
(KNSI) — The 20-year-old man accused of having ten drinks before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash that killed a Melrose man has been sentenced to prison. Joseph Paul Maness was given a sentence of 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. The Minnesota State Patrol, who investigated the crash, said just before 4:00 a.m. February 18th, 20-year-old Joseph P. Maness, of St. Anthony, was driving his Jeep Wrangler west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis when he crashed head-on into a car driven by 30-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo from Melrose near the Plymouth Road exit in Minnetonka. Caraveo died in the crash. His 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson
Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in
A woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds after a man broke into her home and shot her on Monday in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department said the domestic-related incident happened at 2900 Oliver Ave. N. at about 10:19 a.m. Officers went to a home after people in the area reported hearing screams and a door being kicked in.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Minnesota Teen Charged After Luring Victim Into Home, Filming Fatal Assault
The video was posted on the victim's Facebook account.
fox9.com
Police offer reward for information in arsons at historic Stevens House in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Park Police are asking for the public's help to make an arrest in a series of arsons at the historic John H. Stevens House at Minnehaha Park. The Stevens House, one of the first homes built by settlers in Minnesota and considered to be the "birthplace of Minneapolis", was set on fire three times between late August and early October. All three fires were set in the early morning hours.
fox9.com
Minneapolis drug deal gone bad leads to murder charges
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man during a drug deal gone wrong in Minneapolis on Oct 6. Jacob Jon Lewis, 20, of St. Francis, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of 34-year-old Haywood Jones near the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
fox9.com
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.
edinamn.gov
Edina Police Ask for Help in Identifying Suspects
Edina, Minn., Oct. 11, 2022 – The Edina Police Department seeks the public help in identifying two men involved in auto thefts and strong-arm robberies in Edina and Minneapolis earlier this year. In late July, there were a series of purse snatchings in the 50th & France District. The...
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
