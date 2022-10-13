ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Police looking for 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body, mother remains prime suspect

By Brett Buffington
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qO3jl_0iWnSYlI00

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The search for a missing Chatham County toddler has become a recovery mission. Investigators say they are now looking for little Quinton Simon’s body.

The Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told WSAV they now have evidence that the child is dead. Investigators tell us the child’s mother is the one and only suspect in the case.

WSAV has an exclusive video of Leilani Simon at the home Wednesday. It was the first time she was seen in public since Quinton disappeared.

Quinton’s grandmother told me, Billie Jo Howell, her daughter doesn’t remember anything from the morning Quinton went missing. When Howell talked on the phone, she was in tears. Thursday night, police tell me Leilani Simon is their one and only suspect.

Police haven’t told us the evidence that’s made them believe Quinton has died but they tell us they have it. Quinton is still the center of an intense search.

“Sadly, we still have not found Quinton,” Hadley said.

Leilani is the only suspect, according to police. Leilani called 9-1-1 the morning Quinton went missing and told police that she thought someone took her child.

“Leilani’s story doesn’t add up,” Howell said.

From the start, Quinton’s grandparents didn’t believe that story. His grandmother told WSAV’s Investigative Unit that her daughter doesn’t remember anything from the morning Quinton went missing.

Her and her husband Thomas are both in shock that Quinton isn’t just missing.

“We know that millions of people fell in love with Quinton Simon the moment they saw his face and learned of his disappearance,” Hadley said.

The family tells us that the federal agents and local investigators, in this case, believe Quinton’s body may be in a landfill. Chatham County’s Police Chief said he wouldn’t talk about something that specific, but both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and his department would tell WSAV when and where this heartbreaking search goes next.

On Thursday, WSAV was outside the home where Quinton went missing and watched as people came and left this home.

While Leilani is now the center of a criminal investigation, there are so many other people in this family — and neighborhood — who are coping with the loss of a little boy.

With a tiny teddy bear and a balloon, a vigil has started outside the home where Quinton Simon was last seen. A Savannah mother told WSAV she had to do something to let the people who loved the little boy know that she cared.

“This was lead on my heart. I have five grandchildren and this right here really, this touched my heart when I heard the news that it’s a possibility of him being deceased,” the mother told WSAV.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Comments / 4

Related
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WGAU

Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Police, FBI to give update on case of missing Ga. toddler feared dead

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Chatham County, Georgia and the FBI plan to speak to reporters about the case of a Georgia toddler who went missing earlier this month. Quinton Simon was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since then, police and the FBI have said they believe the 20-month-old is dead.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon. They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating homicide on Mundy Street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to the death of a 21-year-old man. According to police, SPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Mundy and Weldon Street. Police found an overturned sedan with the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on I-516, SPD investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-516 on Monday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to I-516 northbound at Ogeechee Road to discover an injured woman in the roadway. Officers said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville Police Chief’s office broken into by a deer

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — The Hinesville Police Department was in for a big surprise Monday morning when a deer crashed through a closed window and into Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s Office. Luckily, Chief Slater was not in the office when the animal came crashing into the building. He said he had returned to collect some […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 21-year-old man killed in Savannah after shooting, car crash

Police are investigating a shooting and crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. Sunday after a report of an overturned vehicle. That's where they found the driver, identified as Rashard Kinlaw, suffering...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy