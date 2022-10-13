ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un changes up wardrobe and social media has a field day

By Fox News
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSifz_0iWnRzR000

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has recently made headlines for his overtly aggressive behavior following a series of unplanned missiles tests, but social media users this week were intrigued for another reason — his attire.

Kim strayed from his usual black attire and donned a white tunic and a safari style hat while watching military exercises at an undisclosed location in North Korea last week, though images did not surface until Monday.

Social media users were quick to comment on his change in wardrobe with some comparing the unruly leader to pop culture icons.

One Twitter user posted a GIF of Richard Attenborough from the 1993 movie “Jurassic Park” where he wore a white shirt and khaki hat.

The clip was paired with the quote, “Welcome to Jurassic Park.”

Another Twitter user posted a picture of Diane Keaton from the 2003 film “Something’s Gotta Give” where she also was dressed in a white top with a white bucket hat.

The photo was posted side by side next to one of Kim with a tweet that read, “Kim Jong Un: Coastal Grandmother Icon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nsZw_0iWnRzR000
Kim Jong Un inspects military exercises at an undisclosed location in North Korea on October 6.
Korean Central News Agency/AP

Another social media user said, “Kim Jong Un doing the ‘Instagram Vacation Girl’ is precious.”

Kim Jong Un: Coastal Grandmother Icon. pic.twitter.com/SvCNyXVfL6

— Lee Radziwill (@RadziwillLee) October 12, 2022

Kim Jong Un doing the "Instagram Vacation Girl" is precious. pic.twitter.com/fMnzPolTkj

— Tubohm (@DendriteChirp) October 9, 2022

Kim oversaw North Korea’s tactical nuclear operation unit training from Sept. 25 to Sunday in a move to further bolster Pyongyang military capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVIaq_0iWnRzR000
The leader donned an all-white attire with a safari-style hat during his visit.
Korean Central News Agency/AP

Earlier this month, North Korea conducted at least seven unplanned missile tests including an intermediate-range ballistic missile that was fired over Japan.

The U.S. and regional allies like South Korea, Japan and the Philippines responded by launching joint military drills and repositioning a nuclear-powered U.S. carrier.

Comments / 0

New York Post

New York Post

