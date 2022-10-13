With The Offense Lacking, This Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason

Cleveland's bullpen hasn't given up a run in the playoffs in the last 13 innings.

The one part of a team that can either makes or breaks a club's postseason aspirations is its bullpen.

The Guardians' bullpen was arguably the most consistent part of the team throughout the regular season. At one point in the back half of August, they went for a combined 32.1 frames without allowing a run.

The bullpen also had the fifth-lowest ERA in baseball with a 3.05, which was also the third lowest in the American League. They also had the third-lowest WHIP in baseball with a 1.11 while also giving up the fourth fewest runs.

This bullpen would be fantastic in the regular season, and now we are seeing that same consistency and dominance carry over to the postseason as well. With the offense lacking, it's been the bullpen that has kept them in games.

We're witnessing the same formula that the bullpen used in the regular season in the postseason as well.

In game one of the American League Division Series, Trevor Stephan , Enyel De Los Santos , and James Karinchak all came into the game after Cal Quantrill exited and none of them gave up a run. The Guardians have now gone 13.1 innings this Postseason without allowing a run.

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan (37) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

They have also their limited opponents to go 5-for-42 against them coming out to a .119 average. This is the second-longest reliever scoreless streak in the playoffs with the longest being 17 innings back in 1997.

We also have to mention game two of the Wild Card Series where the bullpen carried them to a win in 15 innings.

The bullpen and relievers have not disappointed and have really stepped up as the offense lacks. If the offense can get itself going a bit then that combined with a bullpen will be an elite combination.

