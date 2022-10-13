ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State to broadcast football, basketball games in Navajo language

By Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State and its multimedia rights partner, Learfield, announced a pair of football and basketball games against in-state rival New Mexico will be broadcast in the Navajo language.

Saturday's football game will be the first broadcast, followed by the New Mexico versus NM State men's basketball game on December 3 in Las Cruces. Both the football and men's basketball games will be broadcast in the Navajo language on 107.3 KCYZ-FM, based out of Crownpoint. The Navajo language broadcast also will be streaming on The Varsity Network App. Fans can download the app for instant access to free gameday audio streams and receive push notifications to remind them of games starting or upcoming audio broadcasts. Both the English and Navajo language broadcasts will be available on those two dates.

"When Mario [Moccia] reached out to us with the prospect of broadcasting both the football and basketball games against our biggest rival in the Navajo language, we were excited and humbled for the opportunity," said Mike Pirolo, general manager for NM State Sports Properties team. "We have the privilege of bringing the two largest college sporting events in the state to the Navajo nation through KCZY, as well as to the entire country via our Varsity streaming platform."

KCZY Radio Station Manager Cuyler Frank will handle the play-by-play. Frank is a native of Black House Valley, New Mexico, and is a graduate of New Mexico State with a degree in Communications. On September 23, 2005, Frank was the first to announce an NCAA D1 Football game in the Navajo language when he called the NM State Football game against nationally ranked California at Aggie Memorial Stadium. He previously announced Aggie Football and basketball games for parts of nine seasons.

"The in-state rivalry has always been one of my favorite broadcasts. It showcases the top athletes from our communities including those representing the tribal nations of New Mexico," Frank stated. "Most of all it is the listenership that it brings, there are many alumni from both institutions back home on the Navajo nation that would appreciate the broadcasts, especially if one of our own is on the field."

NM State Athletics has several current Native American student-athletes, including Shiyazh Pete, Thomaz Whitford, JJ Jones, and Louie Canepa from the football team and Aidan Thomas and Lance Christensen Jr. of the men's golf team. Pete grew up on the Navajo reservation and remains an active member of the Navajo nation.

"I was pleased to hear from Cuyler and his interest in broadcasting our I-25 rivalry game in Navajo. These games are one of, if not, the largest sporting event in our state and it is tremendous that all people from the state of New Mexico can enjoy this game and broadcast," NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said. "Aggie Athletics has a long history of Native American athletes having success on many different teams, including several prominent members of the football and men's golf programs."

The Navajo Nation is the largest U.S. Indian Tribe, consisting of nearly 200,000 members. The reservation includes approximately 27,000 square miles. Its boundaries extend from northwestern New Mexico into northeastern Arizona and southeastern Utah, a combined area larger than many U.S. states. Three smaller bands of Navajos are also located away from the main reservation boundaries at Alamo, To'hajiilee and Ramah. Key communities include Crownpoint, Shiprock, Alamo, To'hajiilee and Ramah. The capital of the Navajo Nation is Window Rock, AZ, located about 25 miles northwest of Gallup.

93.1 KISS FM

A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso

So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

A-mazing! Chile field transforms to Mesilla Valley Maze

FAIRACRES, New Mexico -- It's fall, y'all! What better way to take in all the excitement the season brings than by heading to a corn maze?. I checked out one of the Borderland's finest - the Mesilla Valley Maze in Fairacres, just outside of Las Cruces, New Mexico. It's much more than just a corn maze. The 30-acre property boasts games for all ages, including rubber duck racing, gem mining, giant slides, flower fields, and of course, the infamous you-pick pumpkin fields.
FAIRACRES, NM
Mario Moccia
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 8, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week eight after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Eastwood 59 F Bowie 28 F Socorro 7 F Irvin 21 F Santa Teresa 0 F El Dorado […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Borderland residents mourn loss of Socorro High grad who went on to become a Dallas Police Officer

El PASO, Texas-- The Borderland is mourning the loss of a hometown hero killed in a car crash while on his way to work. Jacob Arellano was looked on as a hero at Socorro High School, his former teammates called him a phenomenal football player. Arellano's friends and family would tell you he was an even better person. Arellano just had his first child with his girlfriend.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Stand Down for veterans is Oct. 21 in Las Cruces

Stand Down, a day of free services for veterans struggling with homelessness, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at J.M. Carriere VFW Post 10124 at 709 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Free services and resources for veterans during the event will include services officers, VA benefits, housing,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Celebrating a one-of-a-kind

If you’re of a certain age, and watched your share of TV re-runs, I’m about to put an earworm in your brain that will last the whole day. That’s what crept into my head the first time I visited the home of Barbara Hubbard and saw the many, many, many plaques, photos, posters and memorabilia on her walls, shelves and cabinets. Most of them were recognitions for her work, and most of them featured celebrities. It was 2008, and I was working on a series of articles about New Mexico State University’s Pan American Center, which turned 40 years old that year.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

‘House of Horrors’ in Las Cruces showcases over a dozen animatronic Halloween characters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The corner of Espina St and Utah Ave may be one of the only spots in Las Cruces where one can face their fears of Micheal Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and even Shorty from Killer Klowns from Outer Space; all in one place. Maria Rosales owns the house right The post ‘House of Horrors’ in Las Cruces showcases over a dozen animatronic Halloween characters appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
