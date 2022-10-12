ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Diman boys soccer wins close match, Somerset field hockey falls

By The Herald News
 3 days ago

The fall sports season is heading into the final month before the start of tournament time for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at the highlights from Wednesday's local high school action:

Boys soccer: Diman vs. Blue Hills

SCORE: Diman 2, Blue Hills 1

LOCATION: Diman

RECORD: Diman 6-4-1 (4-0-1 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals won a close league matchup with Blue Hills. Carlos Dos Santos and Aiden Furtado each scored a goal for Diman in the win. Landon Cordeiro had 5 saves in goal. "This was a big conference win for us," Bengals head coach Emanuel Botelho said. "[An] all-around, great team effort."

NEXT UP: The Bengals host Tri-County on Thursday.

Boys soccer: Somerset Berkley at Old Rochester

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 2, Old Rochester 2

LOCATION: Old Rochester

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 5-3-3 (4-2-3 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders tied their game with league opponent Old Rochester on the road. Derrick Camara and Nate Oliveira each netted goals for SBR. Cam Rose and Seth Lee each finished with assists. Evan Furtado had four saves in net.

NEXT UP: The Raiders take on Diman on Saturday.

Girls soccer: Joseph Case at Wareham

SCORE: Joseph Case 2, Wareham 0

LOCATION: Wareham

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Joseph Case, 3-6-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals blanked league opponent Wareham on the road. Julia Lopes scored both goals in the win for Case with Gianna Botelho picking up two assists. Emma Villarrubia was great in net and Veronica Araujo played well defensively. "Defenders had outstanding game," Cardinals head coach Robert Mitchell said. "Excellent team effort. So proud of these girls."

NEXT UP: Case travels to Apponequet on Friday.

Girls soccer: Somerset Berkley vs. Old Rochester

SCORE: Old Rochester 2, Somerset Berkley 0

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 5-6-1 (5-4-1 in the South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders were blanked by league opponent Old Rochester at home.

NEXT UP: SBR travels to Seekonk on Monday.

Field hockey: Somerset Berkley at Plymouth North

SCORE: Plymouth North 2, Somerset Berkley 1

LOCATION: Plymouth North

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 9-2-1 (7-1 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders lost a close game with non-league opponent Plymouth North. Karissa Albin had the lone SBR goal of the game. Jordan Theriault had six saves in net.

NEXT UP: The Raiders travel to Apponequet on Friday.

Golf: Durfee vs. Middleboro

SCORE: Durfee 105, Middleboro 94

LOCATION: Fall River Country Club

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Durfee, 9-4 (4-3 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers collected a non-league win over Middleboro at home. Notable Durfee golfers on the day were Ethan Tho (37) and Brady Sullivan (38).

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travel to Dartmouth for their regular season finale on Thursday.

Golf: Joseph Case vs. Seekonk

SCORE: Seekonk 302, Joseph Case 318

LOCATION: Hazelton Golf Club

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Joseph Case, 1-12

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals dropped their season finale against league opponent Seekonk. Ryan Farrell was the medalist in the match for Case while Connor Lloyd finished second.

NEXT UP: N/A

Girls volleyball: Atlantis Charter vs. Connolly

SCORE: Atlantis Charter 3, Bishop Connolly 2 (25-19, 24-26, 25-17,15-25,15-8)

LOCATION: Atlantis Charter

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Atlantis Charter, 4-6

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons took three of five sets from Bishop Connolly. Liz Perez led Atlantis with five aces, three kills, and three digs. Victoria Gomes finished with eight aces, three kills, and four digs. Sarah Moniz had nine aces, three kills and five digs. Charlotte Medeiros ended with two aces and two kills. Larissa DeSouza capped the scoring with two kills and two blocks.

NEXT UP: The Tritons travel to Randolph on Friday.

Girls volleyball: Diman at Blue Hills

SCORE: Diman 3, Blue Hills 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-11)

LOCATION: Blue Hills

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Diman 9-3 (5-1 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals swept all three sets against league opponent Blue Hills. Lindsey Moniz collected 19 aces, three kills, and seven digs for Diman. Kacie Lynch had two aces and 15 digs. Avery Rounds finished with three aces and nine digs.

NEXT UP: The Bengals host Tri-County for bragging rights for the league in their annual Dig Pink game on Friday.

Girls volleyball: Westport vs. West Bridgewater

SCORE: West Bridgewater 3, Westport 2

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Westport, 8-5 overall (4-2 in Mayflower Comprehensive)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats dropped a tough five-set match to league opponent West Bridgewater at home. Taylor Perry had 22 assists, 10 service points and five aces for Westport. Kyleigh Finglas finished with 18 kills, eight service points and 3 aces.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats travel to Southeastern on Friday.

Cross Country: Durfee at Bridgewater-Raynham

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 15, Durfee 50

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: Durfee boys and girls, 0-4

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers had a strong showing in their co-ed meet against a large Bridgewater-Raynham squad on the road. All of Durfee athletes ran their personal-best times in the race. Maggie O’Connell ran a time of 20:34 and was first overall for girls. Forest Melo ran a time of 22:48 and top finisher for the boys. Aaron Ferriera ran a time of 22:58 while Julia Rumsey had a time of 23:09. Tim Archambault and Gretta Moniz both broke 30 minutes in their 5k time. "[Our] cross country team is moving into the remainder of the season confident and ready to dominate in championship season," Hilltoppers head coach Jenise Madden said.

NEXT UP: Durfee will next compete at the Southeast Conference championship meet on Oct. 22

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports.

