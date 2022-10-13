ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Organized Healing Conversations With Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

Steph Curry is making sure the Warriors stick together

The Warriors are going through a rough patch right now, but Steph Curry is making sure the team still sticks together through it all.

Steve Kerr addressed the media on Tuesday where he talked about the efforts Steph Curry made in keeping the team together. Kerr stated that Curry organized conversations among the team to start beginning the "healing process" with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and other players on the team. It's a good statement for Steve Kerr to make public so that everyone can be sure of how Curry's leadership affects the Warriors.

Similarly, Kevon Looney has also been hugely credited for keeping the Warriors together during this time. Kerr stated that Looney's voice has been a big factor in how to handle the situation with Draymond Green.

"He’s become the moral compass of our team," Kerr said. "I’ll ride with Loon forever, he’s a special man.”

Even though the video of the punch has been leaked and the situation seems to be at an all-time low, it looks like the Warriors are finding their way out of the situation. Only two things could happen with a big moment like this: the Warriors could start developing huge chemistry issues, or they could come even closer together as a team. While the Warriors aren't out of the woods yet, they're definitely trending in the right direction.

Inside The Warriors

