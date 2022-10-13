ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Roundup: Tecumseh boys soccer upsets Adrian in districts

By Connor Barrus
 3 days ago
ADRIAN — On Wednesday, the Adrian and Tecumseh boys soccer teams met for the third time this season, this time with the season on the line.

The Maples won a month ago, the two teams tied tied nine days ago and Tecumseh flipped the script with a 3-1 win.

Tecumseh (6-10-1) would get on the board first in the 14th minute and went up 3-0 at the half before the Maples (5-10-3) added a goal late in the second half.

Top Performers

Tecumseh

Logan Loudermilk: 1 goal

John Cameron: 2 goals

Adrian

Nick Flores: 1 goal

Coach Thoughts

Jerry Nowak, Tecumseh: About a week and a half ago we finally got everybody back. For about four or five weeks we were missing a lot of guys due to illnesses, injuries, COVID, It was a mess. We knew the guys would come together. We played great against Ypsilanti and so I had a really great feeling going into this game and the guys worked hard.

Up Next

Tecumseh: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Pinckney at Mason

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adrian 140, Ypsilanti 10

ADRIAN — The sixth-ranked Maples cruised to another Southeastern Conference White Division victory as they dominated Ypsilanti.

Adrian won each event and added three more state qualifying times as Emma Pino and Ella Salenbien hit the mark in the 100-yard butterfly while Francesca Scarabottolo got in in the 100 backstroke.

The Maples are undefeated in SEC White duals with one more to go plus the SEC Invite.

Top Performers

Adrian

Francesca Scarabottolo: 200 freestyle (2:02.72, 1st), 100 backstroke (1:01.79, 1st), 400 freestyle relay (4:49.65, 1st)

Emma Pino: 50 freestyle (27.31, 1st), 100 butterfly (1:03.63, 1st), 200 freestyle relay (2:16.99, 1st)

Reese Beauleux: Diving (184.10, 1st), 100 freestyle (1:12.02, 1st), 200 IM relay (2:18.71, 1st)

Adrian: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct 20 at Tecumseh

