Bucks County, PA

'What a sports week in Philly:' Bucks County fans flying high with Phils, Eagles

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
Mike Strack remembers exactly where he was 14 years ago when the Phillies won the World Series.

He was at Sandy's Beef and Ale off Old Lincoln Highway in Middletown, and the crowd at the bar was roaring. Someone had popped a bottle of champagne. Eventually, fans made their way outside and celebrated there too.

He's ready for another celebration, and the Phillies wild-card run has fans recalling 2008 and excited for the playoffs this time around. Throw in the pure joy of an undefeated Eagles team and the city and its suburbs are enjoying the ride this fall.

Strack was ready for the second game of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon. The rain in Atlanta delayed the game but didn't dampen spirits.

"It'd be great to have one more championship," he said.

While the Phillies took a lose in Game 2 of the series, fans still have high hopes as the team returns to Citizens Bank Park on Friday. It will be the first Phillies playoff game on Broad Street in 11 years, and its been sold out for days.

Strack and his friend Andy Amaroso, of Bristol Borough, sat at the corner of the bar at Sandy's on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Game 2. The two have watched every playoff Phillies game there.

"This is the lucky spot," Amaroso said.

It's game time

The two men had Phillies shirts on and were awaiting news of when the game would start.

"Hopefully it's a win here," Amoroso said. The Phillies fell 3-0 to Atlanta as the brave tied up the series 1-1.

Sandy's owner Dave Guindon said the crowds for both the Phillies and the Eagles, who are 5-0, have been big at the bar. Some people, he said, are superstitious and need to be there for the games.

Bar fills up, so do the customers

"The bar fills up," he said.

Guindon said the bar has had various specials. The most popular ones have been people ordering a half sandwich and six wings, a "best of both worlds" scenario, according to Guindon. On Wednesday afternoon, the bar had started to fill up as many of the TVs played pregame coverage. At that point, the delay was undetermined, and some customers were talking about the game possibly being delayed to Thursday.

Guindon said he expects the bar to be crowded as the Phillies and Eagles play the remainder of the week. The NFC first place Eagles play the Cowboys Sunday night in Philadelphia. Game 4 for the Phillies is set for Saturday afternoon and Game 5 would be played Sunday at 4:37 p.m.

"What a sports week in Philly," he said.

Live scores:MLB playoffs Tuesday scores: Yankees, Gerrit Cole take Game 1; Dodgers beat Padres

Phillies win first game:Phillies stun Braves in NLDS Game 1, setting up scary situation for Atlanta vs. two aces

For subscribers:Tussle over COVID-era outdoor dining tent in Middletown. Is it time to come down?

At the Oxford Valley Mall, Dynasty Sports and Custom Framing had been seeing some more customers after the recent successes of the Phillies and Eagles. Vice President Scott Fisher said some people may be hesitant to buy new Phillies gear just yet, because the series can go quickly and there's no telling what may happen.

Collect the Phillis fever

Still, he said there have been people coming in to buy more Phillies and Eagles gear.

"People are definitely excited about it," he said.

He said the store has had special on its online store, www.shopdynastysports.com/, for both teams.

He expects more people to come to the shop should the Phillies continue into the playoffs.

"When the teams are playing well, fans come out in droves," he said.

