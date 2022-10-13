It's that time of year again that Good News Rescue Mission (GNRM) launches its 25th annual "Stuff the Truck" event. What is Stuff the Truck? It's a food drive in Shasta County that aims to collect canned food and frozen birds for those who are less fortunate so that they are able to prepare traditional holiday meals in their home. The objective is to receive donations so that these local families can have good meals over Thanksgiving and Christmas, that they otherwise could not afford. GNRM says they help over 800 families every year.

