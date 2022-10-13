Read full article on original website
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
C.A.S.T for Kids gives disabled children the tools to fish
REDDING. Calif. — Out in Shasta lake, a community of volunteers have come together to give some very special kids an awesome day of fishing. CAST for Kids is a national nonprofit organization that hosts events all over the country, and uses the sport of fishing as a way to unite and encourage disabled kids within the community.
Shasta County man part of team working on spacesuits for future astronauts
REDDING, Calif. — B-Squared Technical Services and Consulting may be the only company of its kind in Shasta County, and most certainly Oak Run. Dr. James Burrescia spoke to the Redding Rotary Club, detailing his extensive resume of working in the aerospace industry from Director of Flight Safety on the space shuttle program to now the Artemis Mission to the moon.
After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
Become a firefighter, two major hiring events planned for wildland firefighting
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Hiring season has begun for the Bureau of Land Management, looking for up to 200 wildland firefighters who will work out of the California and Nevada area in 2023. "Fall is usually when we tried to start hiring," said Jason Schroeder, Superintendent with BLM. "Definitely...
Pumpkin prices increase amid inflation, drought conditions
ARCATA, Calif. — The price of pumpkins may be a bit higher this spooky season as California's drought and inflation have made farming operations more difficult for harvesters. For Huddie's Harvest, an Arcata-based pumpkin patch, the inflated cost of diesel has made growing pumpkins more expensive. "It takes a...
Redding Rancheria State of the Tribe informs public about tribe progress
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rancheria held its state of the tribe event on Wednesday, sharing with the public, the progress made by the tribe within the last two years. The mission, according to the Tribal Chairman Jack Potter, revolves around keeping the community involved with what the tribe is doing, saying the event is, “similar to the state of the union,” designed to let, “the general public know what we are doing in the future,” in addition to what is happening presently.
How one man came from the Bay Area to own a walnut farm in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Many small and large farmers are getting their tractors ready because it’s harvest season! This Includes one man who recently traded the city life to get back to his farming roots. Micheal Moxley grew up the farmer's way in Washington and lived in northern...
Know your ballot: Proposition 30
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Coming to the November ballot is Proposition 30, designed to increase tax on personal income above $2 million by 1.75% while providing revenue to green/firefighting initiatives. According to Ballotpedia and the Legislative Analysts Office, revenue collected from the tax would then go into the Clean Cars...
Redding skate rink murderer sentenced to life without parole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old Redding man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murder of Larissa Cole at Viking Skate park. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said Jerome Dennell Dzwonek has been sentenced for the Oct. 27, 2019, murder of Larissa Cole. As an added measure, the court ordered Dzwonek register as a sex offender should he somehow ever be released from prison.
Haunted house returns to The Monolith in Redding after 30 years
REDDING, Calif. — An idea from the past is being resurrected at Turtle Bay Exploration Park. The Redding Rotary Club is creating a Halloween haunted house. A remnant from the past and the creation of Shasta Dam, The Monolith at Turtle Bay Exploration Park is about to be transformed into a haunted house.
Know Your Candidate: Marcus Partin, Redding City Council
REDDING, Calif. — California's election day is less than a month away and arguably the most competitive local race is for Redding city council. After meeting with eight new candidates for the three open seats, including incumbent Michael Daquisto, KRCR's Sam Chimenti sat down on Wednesday with the final new face: Marcus Partin.
There are a number of events around Shasta County Saturday that you won't want to miss
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — There are a many fun and interesting events going on in the Northstate this Saturday, that you can be apart of! Here is a Saturday roundup of the fun you can find around Shasta County:. Science Saturday, Spooky Science at Turtle Bay:. When: Saturday 11...
747 beats scandal; Takes home the championship for 'Fat Bear Week'
KING SALMON, Alaska — Fat Bear Week is over, and Bear Force One has touched down with a new champion in Alaska's Katmai National Park. After park officials said an online cheating scandal disrupted the semifinals earlier this week, a winner has been announced in the park's annual Fat Bear Week contest.
Ready for the reptiles? Redding Reptiles Expo kicks off this weekend
REDDING, Calif. — After several years, the Redding Reptiles Expo is back this weekend, so you can experience the world of reptiles up close and personal!. Redding Reptiles brings back a unique, educational, and family-friendly event to the Northstate community where reptile enthusiasts and animal lovers can come and learn more about the world of reptiles.
'Rebuild, Restore, Return' music festival coming to Lincoln Heights in Weed
The community of Lincoln Heights is hosting a benefit community music festival following the Mill Fire to spearhead the town's recovery efforts. The Mill Fire destroyed the historically African American community in Weed, California. But the communities spirit has burned brighter than any fire. The event will take place on...
"Stuff the Truck" is back and accepting food donations for the less fortunate
It's that time of year again that Good News Rescue Mission (GNRM) launches its 25th annual "Stuff the Truck" event. What is Stuff the Truck? It's a food drive in Shasta County that aims to collect canned food and frozen birds for those who are less fortunate so that they are able to prepare traditional holiday meals in their home. The objective is to receive donations so that these local families can have good meals over Thanksgiving and Christmas, that they otherwise could not afford. GNRM says they help over 800 families every year.
Showing its age: Big League Dreams Redding to receive upgrades
REDDING, Calif. — Built in 2004, Big League Dreams needs renovation. But the company that previously owned it was working to sell it before the pandemic hit and City of Redding Community Services Director Kim Niemer says there's little follow through on promised upkeep through during a boom and bust economy.
Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
Redding man faces 80 years in prison for attempted murder of girlfriend, neighbor
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding man is facing over 80 years to life in prison after being found guilty of multiple felonies including attempting to murder his girlfriend and apartment neighbor last year. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found 38-year-old Benjamin Samuel Pouvi Fata...
