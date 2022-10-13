Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Classes, homecoming continue despite suspicious activity at Menominee Indian High School
KESHENA, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is providing an update on recent suspicious activity on the high school campus. Classes and homecoming celebrations are continuing, after surveillance footage showed what police say is an armed man on the high school campus Tuesday night. Surveillance footage showed what...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
Fox11online.com
Family sues Kiel school district, alleging 'racially hostile environment'
KIEL (WLUK) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel School District, alleging it “acted deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile environment” at the middle and high school. Amy and Dan Wempner filed the suit last week on behalf of their son. Lawsuit against Kiel school...
Fox11online.com
ThedaCare, Froedtert to create hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference Thursday. After partnering last month, ThedaCare and Froedtert say this is just the first step of their...
Fox11online.com
More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
De Pere hosting vaccine clinic
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cough and flu season is here and De Pere is helping get area residents vaccinated. The De Pere Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m....
Fox11online.com
Search for armed robbery suspect in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police in Oshkosh are looking for a suspect who robbed a business. Officers were called to the 1500 block of W. 20th Avenue shortly after 8:45 Friday night. The suspect, a white male who may be in his 30's, robbed a business while armed with a knife.
Fox11online.com
Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin marching band to return to Lambeau for 1st time in 3 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fans better be ready to "Jump Around" Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the National Anthem as well...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh school board looking to fill vacancy after resignation
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh school board is looking for a new member after a resignation. The board accepted the resignation of Bob Poeschl at its Sept. 28 meeting. Poeschl had been the board's president. The new member will serve out Poeschl's term, which expires in April. Those interested in...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port, Kimberly, De Pere, Notre Dame and Little Chute among the winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the final night of the high school football regular season and here are the results of the games FOX 11 covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #2 West De Pere 27, Bay Port 34: Pirates win FRCC North title. #3...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate all things prehistoric at the Winneconne Public Library
WINNECONNE (WLUK) -- A local library is ready to celebrate all things prehistoric!. The Winneconne Public Library has partnered with Weis Earth Science Museum, in order to transform the library into a dinosaur festival extravaganza. DinoFest will feature dinosaur fossils, crafts, food and more. The event is open to the...
Fox11online.com
Several teens suffer serious burn injuries in Shawano County bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a bonfire gathering from Friday night that resulted in burn injuries to several teenagers. Authorities say several individuals suffered burn injuries requiring medical attention, but an exact number of people injured and the range...
Fox11online.com
Murdered woman's remains held by investigators for years, father begs to 'put her to rest'
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A father's mission to get justice for his murdered daughter before he dies continues. Heather Szekeres' remains were found in Shawano county back in 2014. Her father, Dan Roberts, says that he wants closure. "I need to get her released and put her to rest before...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO | Early-season snow falls in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but some areas of Wisconsin on Friday got a taste of weather that's more associated with Christmas. Viewers from areas in northern and western Wisconsin shared video of falling snow to Chime In. Roberta even saw snowflakes in the Fox...
Fox11online.com
Drinking water PFAS levels considered low-risk from Menominee, Mich. warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- State and federal agencies are saying that drinking water in Menominee, Mich. and Marinette, Wisc. is safe to drink after showing elevated PFAS levels earlier this week. PFAS, sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals," are man-made chemicals that have been connected to water contamination. Water was...
Fox11online.com
Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for a fire at a paper pulp mill and neighboring warehouse in Menominee. Whitmer's office says the declaration makes available state resources needed to continue to fight the fire and make sure runoff from firefighting efforts does not threaten water supplies.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Appleton North wins, while Springs loses
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, St. Mary's Springs lost its first football game of the season, falling to Mayville 27-17 in a battle of perfect teams in the Flyway Conference. Meanwhile, Appleton North swept Hortonville 3-0 in a Fox Valley Association girls volleyball match. Click...
