Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Family sues Kiel school district, alleging 'racially hostile environment'

KIEL (WLUK) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel School District, alleging it “acted deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile environment” at the middle and high school. Amy and Dan Wempner filed the suit last week on behalf of their son. Lawsuit against Kiel school...
KIEL, WI
Fox11online.com

ThedaCare, Froedtert to create hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference Thursday. After partnering last month, ThedaCare and Froedtert say this is just the first step of their...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

De Pere hosting vaccine clinic

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cough and flu season is here and De Pere is helping get area residents vaccinated. The De Pere Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m....
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Search for armed robbery suspect in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police in Oshkosh are looking for a suspect who robbed a business. Officers were called to the 1500 block of W. 20th Avenue shortly after 8:45 Friday night. The suspect, a white male who may be in his 30's, robbed a business while armed with a knife.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh school board looking to fill vacancy after resignation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh school board is looking for a new member after a resignation. The board accepted the resignation of Bob Poeschl at its Sept. 28 meeting. Poeschl had been the board's president. The new member will serve out Poeschl's term, which expires in April. Those interested in...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate all things prehistoric at the Winneconne Public Library

WINNECONNE (WLUK) -- A local library is ready to celebrate all things prehistoric!. The Winneconne Public Library has partnered with Weis Earth Science Museum, in order to transform the library into a dinosaur festival extravaganza. DinoFest will feature dinosaur fossils, crafts, food and more. The event is open to the...
WINNECONNE, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO | Early-season snow falls in Outagamie County

(WLUK) -- Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but some areas of Wisconsin on Friday got a taste of weather that's more associated with Christmas. Viewers from areas in northern and western Wisconsin shared video of falling snow to Chime In. Roberta even saw snowflakes in the Fox...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for a fire at a paper pulp mill and neighboring warehouse in Menominee. Whitmer's office says the declaration makes available state resources needed to continue to fight the fire and make sure runoff from firefighting efforts does not threaten water supplies.
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Appleton North wins, while Springs loses

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, St. Mary's Springs lost its first football game of the season, falling to Mayville 27-17 in a battle of perfect teams in the Flyway Conference. Meanwhile, Appleton North swept Hortonville 3-0 in a Fox Valley Association girls volleyball match. Click...
APPLETON, WI

