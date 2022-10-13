ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
Visitors guide to Fall for Greenville in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fall for Greenville is happening this weekend in downtown Greenville. Below you will find important information and helpful tips for those attending. (Video below: Ramon Nieves-Lugo leads Fall For Greenville chef and shares his story.) When:. Thursday night. Kickoff concert. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday:
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin

MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
