WYFF4.com
Carrie Underwood posts sneak peek of concert setup at The Well in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Carrie Underwood is in town and set to kick off her "Denim & Rhinestones" tour in Greenville on Saturday. (Video above is from when she announced her tour was kicking off in Greenville) Underwood posted a video on Twitter Monday that showed the stage being set...
WIS-TV
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. community celebrates Radio's birthday
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast.
WYFF4.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Upstate man breaks barriers with company, community involvement
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One man in Greenville is breaking barriers with his Latino heritage. Ramon Nieves-Lugo has lived in Greenville for more than a decade. Since then, he has become a leader in many different ways throughout the Upstate community. Nieves-Lugo is the vice chairman of Fall for Greenville,...
WYFF4.com
Visitors guide to Fall for Greenville in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fall for Greenville is happening this weekend in downtown Greenville. Below you will find important information and helpful tips for those attending. (Video below: Ramon Nieves-Lugo leads Fall For Greenville chef and shares his story.) When:. Thursday night. Kickoff concert. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday:
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
The Post and Courier
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin
MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man writes book about suicide prevention inspired by true story
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate author is using his own experience to advocate for mental health through a children's book. Dennis Gillan lost two brothers to suicide 11 years apart. He has turned his family's experience into a mission, speaking to groups and schools around the country. "I lost...
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
WYFF4.com
Bricktop's is coming to downtown Greenville in old Brooks Brothers location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another new restaurant is coming to downtown Greenville. A sign on the window of the former Brooks Brothers location at 1 North Main St. says BrickTop's will open in Spring 2023. The plans for the new restaurant, which will include outdoor seating, were brought before the...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins first big prize on holiday scratch-off lottery ticket
PELZER, S.C. — Christmas came early for an Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale this month. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “It was fun,” he said of his win on...
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
