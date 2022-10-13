ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopa, CA

Is 'Sharktober' a real thing in Humboldt? CDFW marine specialist explains recent sightings

EUREKA, Calif. — In the past two weeks, there have been three shark encounters on the Mendocino coast, according to California State Parks Mendocino. These sightings, along with the Humboldt County shark attack that occurred on October 3, have caused some Northern Californians to worry about visiting the beach during what park officials referred to as "Sharktober."
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Hayfork can expect smoke as CAL FIRE administers prescribed burns in the area

HAYFORK, Calif. — Residents in near Hayfork can expect to see some smoke in their area next week due to prescribed burn operations taking place. CAL FIRE said the burn operations will begin on Oct. 17 and last through Oct. 21 in Hayfork Valley. They said smoke will be visible in parts of Hayfork and the Sacramento Valley.
HAYFORK, CA
Watch out for Humboldt County Facebook T-shirt scam

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to an ongoing Facebook scam. The scam offers custom T-shirts via accounts that use the names of public agencies such as the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and the Fortuna Police Department. The HCSO said it has been monitoring the scam for a while and is encouraging Facebook users to report the scam accounts if they encounter them.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast

EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Replica firearm seized from Del Norte High School student

CRESCENT CITY, Calif — A replica gun was seized after reports of a student of Del Norte High School with a firearm in their backpack. According to Crescent City Police Department School Resource Officer, the incident occurred before 3 p.m. after students were reportedly shown the firearm. CCPD arrived...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
Possible human-caused fire continues to burn near Orleans

ORLEANS, Calif. — The Six Rivers National Forest is battling the Big Bar fire that is believed to be human-caused just three miles south of Orleans. According to SRNF, the fire, which started on Tuesday, is 60% contained and is 12 acres in size as of Thursday. The fire was reported to authorities by a motorist who was passing by the area when he witnessed flames several hundred yards away from Highway 96.
ORLEANS, CA

