ORLEANS, Calif. — The Six Rivers National Forest is battling the Big Bar fire that is believed to be human-caused just three miles south of Orleans. According to SRNF, the fire, which started on Tuesday, is 60% contained and is 12 acres in size as of Thursday. The fire was reported to authorities by a motorist who was passing by the area when he witnessed flames several hundred yards away from Highway 96.

ORLEANS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO