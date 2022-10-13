Read full article on original website
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
Nicole Ari Parker stuns in red ensemble on set for 'And Just Like That...'
Nicole Ari Parker gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her ravishing red ensemble on the set of "And Just Like That..."
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
Cardi B Shares Photos From Her Star Studded 30th Birthday And She Looks Amazing!
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style last night with a star studded cabaret-themed birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California and of course, she looked amazing! While everyone showed up and showed out for the burlesque theme in their very best fits, the birthday girl of course stole the show in […]
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
TMZ.com
Trinidad James Talks $2,500 Manicure, Looks to Record with Rich Homie Quan
Trinidad James has been styling and profiling in the rap game for years ... and that's because he thinks of his body as an art canvas -- always ready to be filled with color!!!. We caught the "All Gold Everything" rapper Wednesday outside LAX, and we couldn't help but notice...
Reddit Has Already Lost Faith In One Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Contestant
The newest season of "Hell's Kitchen" premiered on Fox on September 29. The concept is simple: contestants compete for their spot as the next executive chef of one of Gordon Ramsay's many highly acclaimed restaurants. Some seasons have a theme, and in season 21, Ramsay has chosen to pit experienced, developed chefs against young, albeit knowledgeable chefs.
Complex
GloRilla Gives Cardi B Patek Philippe Watch Following “Tomorrow 2” Collaboration
GloRilla celebrated her Cardi B collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” in a special way, giving a luxury watch to the Bronx native. Cardi share a clip of her in the studio with GloRilla, where she showed off the watch. “So, I’m in the studio with GloRilla, and I don’t even got no words to say,” Cardi said. “She gave me some Van Cleef earrings… but she also got me a fucking Patek, bro! Like, what the fuck! Nobody ever does something so beautiful but my man. Now you my woman! If that’s my man, you’re my woman. Fuck that.”
This Incredible Frozen Pizza Section Has Twitter In Pieces
If you're strapped for time when making a meal, frozen pizzas are often deemed to be an especially easy and extremely convenient solution. The pre-made, ready-to-pop-into-the-oven meals can be eaten for lunch, dinner, or even as a mid-day snack. Because of how easy frozen pizzas are to make and eat, Americans spend over $4 billion on frozen pizza every year, averaging around 3 billion frozen pizzas consumed (via Dog Town Pizza).
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Take A Break’ Following Break-In At L.A. Home: ‘I’m Tired’
Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she will be taking a hiatus following the break-in of her home in Los Angeles. It was reported earlier this week that two men dressed in hoodies and gloves entered the rapper’s home by smashing a glass door at the rear of the property, after which they made off with almost $500,000 in jewelry, cash, and electronics. The Houston Hottie was not home at the time of the robbery.
TikTok Is On Fire After Gordon Ramsay Roasted Cameron Dallas
Cameron Dallas represents a new breed of celebrity. He's certainly part of the internet influencer generation. He is able to boast more than 24 million Instagram followers, 17 million TikTok fans, and a reach that extends millions more across other platforms, according to Forbes. What Forbes also says is that people like Dallas are part of an age where brands need the legitimacy offered by social media mavens the same way that social media stars need brands to help them translate digital success into real-world capital.
Lori Harvey Stuns In Fitted Bike Short One Piece For Gymshark Campaign: Photos
Model Lori Harvey, 25, rocked a bike short one piece for a new campaign with Gymshark on Oct. 13, and we are obsessed! The adoptive daughter of TV host, Steve Harvey, 65, stunned in the fitted jet-black ensemble that also features a scoop back. Lori gave the camera a sassy side-eye while carrying a Gymshark water bottle and walking alongside a pool. Her black tresses were tied up in an elegant topknot to show that she was prepared for an intense workout! Notably, the 25-year-old also rocked a face full of glam. To complete the workout look, Lori opted for a pair of cozy black slides and white crew socks.
Spider-Man Fans Will Marvel At Cinnamon Toast Crunch's New Offering
General Mills and Marvel are teaming up to create a product fit for only the biggest Spider-Man fans. Of course, it's interesting to note that the integration of superheroes in your favorite cereals isn't anything new — Quaker Oats once partnered with DC Comics to release Superman and Supergirl-themed Strong Berry cereal, per Brand Eating. Additionally, the same brand created a Batman-themed cereal named Gotham City S'mores and a Strawberry Banana Superman variety.
thedigitalfix.com
Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends
Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
Here's How Broadway Actors Fuel For 2-Show Days
When compared to the average person, those with physically demanding high-stamina jobs usually require alternative diets. To garner enough energy for their daily regimens, NFL players typically consume 3,000 to 6,000 calories per day (per AP News). According to former NFL tight end Reggie Kelly, these foods consist of salmon, sweet potatoes, and hummus (via Eat This, Not That!). Certified personal trainers Daniel and Shanda Sullivan agree with Kelly's method, stating that "[high-quality protein] reduce[s] muscle loss, build[s] more lean muscle, and help[s] NFL athletes maintain a healthy weight."
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Share The ‘House Party’ Trailer
Thirty-two years ago, fans flocked to theaters as Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin delivered the classic film, House Party. The success of the film spawned several sequels and adaptations, but nothing as big as this year. With the help of Warner Bros. Pictures, Maverick Carter, LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment have delivered a reimagined version of the classic film that aims to restore the original’s legacy to a new generation. Less than two months away from its highly-anticipated release, James and Carter have delivered the first look at the upcoming project.
