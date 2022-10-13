ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”

The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hip Hop Music#Music Video#Rapper#American
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

Reddit Has Already Lost Faith In One Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Contestant

The newest season of "Hell's Kitchen" premiered on Fox on September 29. The concept is simple: contestants compete for their spot as the next executive chef of one of Gordon Ramsay's many highly acclaimed restaurants. Some seasons have a theme, and in season 21, Ramsay has chosen to pit experienced, developed chefs against young, albeit knowledgeable chefs.
TV SHOWS
Complex

GloRilla Gives Cardi B Patek Philippe Watch Following “Tomorrow 2” Collaboration

GloRilla celebrated her Cardi B collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” in a special way, giving a luxury watch to the Bronx native. Cardi share a clip of her in the studio with GloRilla, where she showed off the watch. “So, I’m in the studio with GloRilla, and I don’t even got no words to say,” Cardi said. “She gave me some Van Cleef earrings… but she also got me a fucking Patek, bro! Like, what the fuck! Nobody ever does something so beautiful but my man. Now you my woman! If that’s my man, you’re my woman. Fuck that.”
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Incredible Frozen Pizza Section Has Twitter In Pieces

If you're strapped for time when making a meal, frozen pizzas are often deemed to be an especially easy and extremely convenient solution. The pre-made, ready-to-pop-into-the-oven meals can be eaten for lunch, dinner, or even as a mid-day snack. Because of how easy frozen pizzas are to make and eat, Americans spend over $4 billion on frozen pizza every year, averaging around 3 billion frozen pizzas consumed (via Dog Town Pizza).
WISCONSIN STATE
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Take A Break’ Following Break-In At L.A. Home: ‘I’m Tired’

Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she will be taking a hiatus following the break-in of her home in Los Angeles. It was reported earlier this week that two men dressed in hoodies and gloves entered the rapper’s home by smashing a glass door at the rear of the property, after which they made off with almost $500,000 in jewelry, cash, and electronics. The Houston Hottie was not home at the time of the robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

TikTok Is On Fire After Gordon Ramsay Roasted Cameron Dallas

Cameron Dallas represents a new breed of celebrity. He's certainly part of the internet influencer generation. He is able to boast more than 24 million Instagram followers, 17 million TikTok fans, and a reach that extends millions more across other platforms, according to Forbes. What Forbes also says is that people like Dallas are part of an age where brands need the legitimacy offered by social media mavens the same way that social media stars need brands to help them translate digital success into real-world capital.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Stuns In Fitted Bike Short One Piece For Gymshark Campaign: Photos

Model Lori Harvey, 25, rocked a bike short one piece for a new campaign with Gymshark on Oct. 13, and we are obsessed! The adoptive daughter of TV host, Steve Harvey, 65, stunned in the fitted jet-black ensemble that also features a scoop back. Lori gave the camera a sassy side-eye while carrying a Gymshark water bottle and walking alongside a pool. Her black tresses were tied up in an elegant topknot to show that she was prepared for an intense workout! Notably, the 25-year-old also rocked a face full of glam. To complete the workout look, Lori opted for a pair of cozy black slides and white crew socks.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Spider-Man Fans Will Marvel At Cinnamon Toast Crunch's New Offering

General Mills and Marvel are teaming up to create a product fit for only the biggest Spider-Man fans. Of course, it's interesting to note that the integration of superheroes in your favorite cereals isn't anything new — Quaker Oats once partnered with DC Comics to release Superman and Supergirl-themed Strong Berry cereal, per Brand Eating. Additionally, the same brand created a Batman-themed cereal named Gotham City S'mores and a Strawberry Banana Superman variety.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Everyone who dies in Halloween Ends

Warning massive spoilers for Halloween Ends ahead. We’re going to be going through everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends isn’t a typical Halloween movie. It’s less about Michael Myers and his eternal quest to kill a babysitter he met decades ago. Instead, it’s about the effects of intergenerational trauma and how evil can contaminate everything it’s exposed to.
MOVIES
Mashed

Here's How Broadway Actors Fuel For 2-Show Days

When compared to the average person, those with physically demanding high-stamina jobs usually require alternative diets. To garner enough energy for their daily regimens, NFL players typically consume 3,000 to 6,000 calories per day (per AP News). According to former NFL tight end Reggie Kelly, these foods consist of salmon, sweet potatoes, and hummus (via Eat This, Not That!). Certified personal trainers Daniel and Shanda Sullivan agree with Kelly's method, stating that "[high-quality protein] reduce[s] muscle loss, build[s] more lean muscle, and help[s] NFL athletes maintain a healthy weight."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
defpen

LeBron James, Maverick Carter Share The ‘House Party’ Trailer

Thirty-two years ago, fans flocked to theaters as Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin delivered the classic film, House Party. The success of the film spawned several sequels and adaptations, but nothing as big as this year. With the help of Warner Bros. Pictures, Maverick Carter, LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment have delivered a reimagined version of the classic film that aims to restore the original’s legacy to a new generation. Less than two months away from its highly-anticipated release, James and Carter have delivered the first look at the upcoming project.
NBA
Mashed

Mashed

