Petersburg, VA

PHOTOS: Large police presence at crash site on I-95 at Exit 52 southbound in Petersburg

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A large police presence was seen on Interstate 95 on the off-ramp of Exit 52 southbound in Petersburg Wednesday night.

Photos taken by 8News crews show a white sedan that apparently crashed into a metal pole on the side of the road. Numerous police cars surrounded the scene of the crash.

See photos from the scene of the incident below.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wXVk_0iWnQQd400
The scene of the crash. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRZb9_0iWnQQd400
Police arrived at the crash site. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axofv_0iWnQQd400
Police arrived at the crash site. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

 

WRIC - ABC 8News

ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

 https://www.wric.com/

