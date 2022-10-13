PHOTOS: Large police presence at crash site on I-95 at Exit 52 southbound in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A large police presence was seen on Interstate 95 on the off-ramp of Exit 52 southbound in Petersburg Wednesday night.
Photos taken by 8News crews show a white sedan that apparently crashed into a metal pole on the side of the road. Numerous police cars surrounded the scene of the crash.Chesterfield Police looking for scammer allegedly defrauding victims out of thousands through banking scheme
See photos from the scene of the incident below.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 3