Trojans trounce Lyons in 94-0 rout
There’s winning, there’s dominating, and then there’s what happened in Lyons on Friday night. With the clock winding down Michael Murray took a handoff and ran three yards to paydirt for his second score of the game to put SES on top 46-0. At the end of...
Top-Ranked Trojans head to Lyons as heavy favorites
With a 6-0 record, the best total offense in Class 2A (441 yds/g), and a struggling 0-6 Lyons team in their sights, the Southeast of Saline Trojan train shows no sign of slowing this week. SES has outscored their first six opponents, including the #5 team in Class 3A, by...
Wakefield looks within in effort to close out injury-riddled season strong
After a statement 40-16 win over Herington to start their campaign, the Wakefield Bombers have spent the last five weeks navigating turbulence and will enter the final two weeks of their regular season at 1-5. While every team suffers injuries throughout the course of a season, that bug has hit...
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Lyons tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans travel to Lyons tonight to take on the Lions. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Salina Septic Service!
Ellsworth Wild West Fall Fest scheduled for Thursday
ELLSWORTH - With the arrival of fall, fall themed events are taking place in the Kansas Heartland. On Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce hosts "Wild West Fall Fest." There are more than 15 Ellsworth community organizations and business sponsors who will host fall themed activities...
With sake barrel ceremony good fortune, Great Plains celebrates CE facility in south Salina
With a traditional Japanese Sake Barrel Ceremony for good fortune, Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., in partnership with Kubota Corporation, announced the grand opening of its new Construction Equipment (CE) Facility in south Salina. Local, state, federal, and international dignitaries, as well as Great Plains employees, were on hand Friday morning...
Gypsum Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday
GYPSUM - The Gypsum Valley Booster Club has a fun filled day planned for the 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday. This year's theme is Celebrate Kansas: Celebrating all the things that make Kansas a great state. Activities include inflatables, vendor fair, parade, live music, and much more. Take a look...
Salina student wins KDOT traffic safety poster contest
A Salina student is among the winners of a statewide poster contest as a part of the national Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day campaign. Magdalena Marsh of Salina won the 5-7 age group. Other age group winners were Reaghan Breshears of Eudora (8-10 age group) and Scarlett Do of Wichita (11-13 age group). Each student had been selected as a regional winner and will receive a bicycle donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet donated by Safe Kids Kansas. Nearly 500 Kansas kids participated in the poster contest, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
Gridiron Glory: Don't forget to make your picks for Week 6!
Week 6 of Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest begins tonight! Have you made your picks?. The Week 6 prize is a family four-pack to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports Paintball. To get to the registration page, click here. Register today and prove that you have what it takes to...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carr, Terrence Quincy; 33; Tulsa, Okla. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Unlocked pickup stolen in north-central Salina early Tuesday
Police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a north-central Salina residence early Tuesday morning. Matthew Bohrer, 39, of Salina, reported that his unlocked blue 2015 Nissan Frontier pickup was stolen from in front of his residence in the 200 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Bohrer told police that his surveillance video shows someone stealing the pickup at approximately 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Sunset School student wins Fire Safety Week poster contest
Dean is a 3rd grader at Sunset Elementary School. His poster will be put on our fire safety trailer, and this banner was made for Sunset Elementary School to hang in their school until the end of the year. He also received gift cards from Dairy Queen. Dean was our...
Blue Beacon Inc. to participate in upcoming drill
Blue Beacon Inc., in collaboration with local first responders, will be conducting a drill Monday afternoon. The drill is a joint effort between Blue Beacon, Saline County Emergency Management, the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the Salina Police Department, Salina Police Department Emergency Communications Center, Salina Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, and Salina Regional Health Center.
Saline County reopens Woodward Road
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department on Friday announced that Woodward Road from E. Country Club Road to E. Crawford Street has been reopened.
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited
A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots in west-central Salina
On Oct. 7, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., officers with the Salina Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue, Salina, in regard to multiple gunshots being fired. On arrival, officers found a home had been impacted by multiple bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire. Based...
SUV strikes car in central Salina, flees the scene Wednesday
Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a 74-year-old Salina man was westbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the S. Santa Fe Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. That vehicle was described as a white SUV.
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Unattended soldering iron blamed for $90,000 travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection, at approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a trailer fire. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
