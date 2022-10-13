ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Salina Post

Trojans trounce Lyons in 94-0 rout

There’s winning, there’s dominating, and then there’s what happened in Lyons on Friday night. With the clock winding down Michael Murray took a handoff and ran three yards to paydirt for his second score of the game to put SES on top 46-0. At the end of...
LYONS, KS
Salina Post

Top-Ranked Trojans head to Lyons as heavy favorites

With a 6-0 record, the best total offense in Class 2A (441 yds/g), and a struggling 0-6 Lyons team in their sights, the Southeast of Saline Trojan train shows no sign of slowing this week. SES has outscored their first six opponents, including the #5 team in Class 3A, by...
LYONS, KS
Salina Post

🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Lyons tonight!

The Southeast of Saline Trojans travel to Lyons tonight to take on the Lions. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Salina Septic Service!
LYONS, KS
Salina Post

Ellsworth Wild West Fall Fest scheduled for Thursday

ELLSWORTH - With the arrival of fall, fall themed events are taking place in the Kansas Heartland. On Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce hosts "Wild West Fall Fest." There are more than 15 Ellsworth community organizations and business sponsors who will host fall themed activities...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Gypsum Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday

GYPSUM - The Gypsum Valley Booster Club has a fun filled day planned for the 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday. This year's theme is Celebrate Kansas: Celebrating all the things that make Kansas a great state. Activities include inflatables, vendor fair, parade, live music, and much more. Take a look...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

Salina student wins KDOT traffic safety poster contest

A Salina student is among the winners of a statewide poster contest as a part of the national Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day campaign. Magdalena Marsh of Salina won the 5-7 age group. Other age group winners were Reaghan Breshears of Eudora (8-10 age group) and Scarlett Do of Wichita (11-13 age group). Each student had been selected as a regional winner and will receive a bicycle donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet donated by Safe Kids Kansas. Nearly 500 Kansas kids participated in the poster contest, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carr, Terrence Quincy; 33; Tulsa, Okla. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Unlocked pickup stolen in north-central Salina early Tuesday

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a north-central Salina residence early Tuesday morning. Matthew Bohrer, 39, of Salina, reported that his unlocked blue 2015 Nissan Frontier pickup was stolen from in front of his residence in the 200 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Bohrer told police that his surveillance video shows someone stealing the pickup at approximately 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.
SALINA, KS
Sports
Salina Post

Blue Beacon Inc. to participate in upcoming drill

Blue Beacon Inc., in collaboration with local first responders, will be conducting a drill Monday afternoon. The drill is a joint effort between Blue Beacon, Saline County Emergency Management, the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the Salina Police Department, Salina Police Department Emergency Communications Center, Salina Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, and Salina Regional Health Center.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited

A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

SUV strikes car in central Salina, flees the scene Wednesday

Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a 74-year-old Salina man was westbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the S. Santa Fe Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. That vehicle was described as a white SUV.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
WHITE CITY, KS
Salina Post

Unattended soldering iron blamed for $90,000 travel trailer fire

A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection, at approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a trailer fire. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

