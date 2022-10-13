Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
NDSU drops Dakota Marker thriller
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 113th ever meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, it’s the Jackrabbits that are hopping home happy with a 23-21 win. At the half, it looked like North Dakota State was going to rumble home with the Dakota Marker trophy for only the second time in seven years. Cam Miller didn’t have one incompletion after 30 minutes, as the Bison led 21-7.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Stomp Horace, Ready for Fargo North Thursday Night
HORACE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 46 unanswered points in a 46-12 blowout win over Horace. Jamestown and Horace were tied at six after the first quarter until the rushing attack opened up in a big way. Jamestown’s Aden Braun had two touchdowns over 30 yards and rushed for 127 yards in the win. Payton Hochhatler also found the endzone twice on the ground with rushes of 17 and 14 yards. Hochhalter also went 8-12 for 151 yards and two passing touchdowns.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Topped by Packers
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball ran into tough sailing in West Fargo Thursday night, as the Packers swept Valley City 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15). The loss keeps Valley City with three points in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) standings, tied with Grand Forks Central for ninth place. Red River knocked off Central 3-1 last night. The Hi-Liners would see Red River in the play-in round if the season started today.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Picked Seventh in GPAC Preseason Poll
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team was picked seventh to finish in the GPAC as the 2022-23 Coaches’ Preseason Poll was released Thursday. The Jimmies totaled 61 points in the poll, 11 points ahead of Hastings (Neb.) and 18 points behind Briar...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Stopped in Overtime Thriller, Suffer First Loss
GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) At the 11-A level, nothing is automatic this season. Grand Forks Central used a 10-yard coffin-corner toss from quarterback Dylan LaMont to Leo Strandell on the first play of double-overtime to hand Valley City it’s first loss, a 24-21 decision at Cushman Field Friday night.
Second-half surge leads SDSU past NDSU
South Dakota State dominated the second half, outscoring North Dakota State, 16-0, to pull out a 23-21 victory Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome in a battle between the top-two ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Wins 3-0 Over Kidder County
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls volleyball team defeated Kidder Coun ty in straight sets (25-14, 25-15, 25-20) and improved to 22-6 overall. Haley Wolsky had a game high 16 kills to pace the Cardinals offense. Madison Johnson added 8 kills, Emma Hone 7 kills, Isabel Wendel 6 kills, and Kennedy Wendel 5 kills and a match high 4 stuff blocks.
newsdakota.com
#2 Linton Outlasts #7 Oakes in 5 Set Thriller
LINTON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #7 Oakes Tornadoes fell just short of pulling off the upset against the #2 team in the state, the Linton-HMB Lions. The Lions won 3 sets to 2. Set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11. Set one was all Lions as they got off to an early lead and kept the lead throughout the entirety of the set. The Tornadoes were unable to mount much opposition and were stymied on the offensive side of the ball. Set one went to Linton 25-18.
247Sports
NDSU vs. South Dakota State Preview
Even writing this feels odd. Everyone knows what this game is. Everyone understands what the stakes are. It's the first matchup between the #1 and #2 teams in the country in Fargodome history. It's Jacks vs. Bison. It's the marker. It's everyone in the Dome vs. Coach Stig. Even if...
newsdakota.com
Kimball Scores Four as Jimmies Blank Mount Marty
Goals came early and often for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team in a 6-0 win over Mount Marty (S.D.) University at the Jimmie Turf Field Wednesday evening. Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) scored twice while Kamryn Fiscus (SR/Yakima, Wash.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) also had goals in a span of 7:11 as the Jimmies led 4-0 just under nine-and-a-half minutes into the game.
kvrr.com
NDSU cuts the ribbon on “world class” Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University cuts the ribbon on the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex. The $50 million facility is entirely privately funded. It has two turf fields including at the outdoor practice fields Bison football currently uses. The complex has a locker room, team meeting room, weight room and equipment room.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Hosting “Surround the State In Song” Oct. 15
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo City will host several singers from across the state on Saturday, Oct. 15. Surround the State in Song is an honor choral festival for North Dakota students in grades 5-7. Students from numerous schools will be in Jamestown to practice under guest conductor Connie Stordalen from Bismarck Horizon Middle School before performing a concert open to the public. Piano accompaniment will be provided by John Clodfelter from the University of Jamestown.
newsdakota.com
Area Students Gather to Surround the State in Song
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 80 students in grades 5 through 7 were in Jamestown Saturday, Oct. 15 to join in a statewide collaboration. Sponsored by the North Dakota American Choral Directors Association (NDACDA), “Surround The State In Song” is an annual choir festival at seven North Dakota locations with involvement from area schools.
newsdakota.com
Connie Fregien
Connie Lynn (Carlson) Fregien, 65, Jud, ND, died October 12, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Connie was born May 11, 1957, the daughter of Byrl “Bud” and Donna Mae Carlson. She joined siblings Donald and Kaye. She attended Jud Public School, graduating in 1975. After high school, Connie attended cosmetology school in Jamestown. In later years, she worked as a secretary for Jud Public School. Connie and her family were avid supporters of North Dakota Special Olympics. September 19, 1976, Connie married her best friend, high school sweetheart, and love of her life Lonnie Fregien. They were blessed with daughters, Heather and Carla, sons, Curt and Nick, and later her sons-in-law, Jeremy and Eric. Above all else, Connie loved her family, and especially loved being Grandma to her two grandsons, Carver and Kellen.
hbsdealer.com
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
newsdakota.com
Scouts Join in National JOTA Event Saturday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several Boy Scout Troops joined in a national jamboree Saturday, Oct. 15 in Jamestown. JOTA, or Jamboree on the Air, is the largest scouting event in the world. Held annually during the third weekend in October, JOTA uses amateur radio to link Scouts and Radio Operators around the world, nation, and even in the community.
KELOLAND TV
Semi-trailer gets stuck under bridge in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The train bridge on South Pierre Street in Pierre has added another semi-truck to its collection. Police Captain Bryan Walz says Maddux Zerr of Jamestown, North Dakota attempted to travel north under the bridge Thursday evening when his semi-trailer became wedged underneath. Zerr was given...
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
newsdakota.com
Team Law Edges Out Team Fire In Battle of the Badge
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was a close race, but Team Law narrowly edged out Team Fire during the two-day Battle of the Badge Blood Drive in Valley City. Team Law had 72 votes or blood donors and Team Fire had 67. Weldon Roberts of Vitalant Blood Services...
newsdakota.com
Valley City School District Response To False Reports
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter on Thursday, October 13th just before 11am. The Jamestown School District locked down buildings until officials received the all clear order. Valley City Public School District Superintendent Josh Johnson said, “over the...
