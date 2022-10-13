Connie Lynn (Carlson) Fregien, 65, Jud, ND, died October 12, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Connie was born May 11, 1957, the daughter of Byrl “Bud” and Donna Mae Carlson. She joined siblings Donald and Kaye. She attended Jud Public School, graduating in 1975. After high school, Connie attended cosmetology school in Jamestown. In later years, she worked as a secretary for Jud Public School. Connie and her family were avid supporters of North Dakota Special Olympics. September 19, 1976, Connie married her best friend, high school sweetheart, and love of her life Lonnie Fregien. They were blessed with daughters, Heather and Carla, sons, Curt and Nick, and later her sons-in-law, Jeremy and Eric. Above all else, Connie loved her family, and especially loved being Grandma to her two grandsons, Carver and Kellen.

