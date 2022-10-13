Read full article on original website
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
BBC
Sir David Amess: Commons Speaker pays tribute to murdered MP
Parliament has paid tribute to the "diligent" MP Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder. Sir David, who was Conservative MP for Southend West, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, expressed his...
BBC
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
BBC
Independent Scotland would rejoin European Union - Sturgeon
An independent Scotland would rejoin the European Union and redesign the energy market, according to a new economic prospectus. The Scottish government paper, which will be published on Monday, will set out proposals for key issues, such as currency and border arrangements. It will also outline a migration policy to...
BBC
Anti-fracking protest held in Lancashire over government plans
A protest has been held in Lancashire against the government's fracking plans as councillors discuss the proposals. The government announced in September it was removing the ban on the controversial process, which involves drilling for gas, in England. The practice was halted in 2019, following earth tremors after fracking operations...
BBC
Up to 200 jobs at risk at Meggitt in Coventry
About 200 people are set to lose their jobs at an aerospace and weapons firm. Meggitt, based at Coventry's Ansty business park, was taken over by US firm Parker last month. Parker Meggitt said the merger of the two businesses had meant some of the work previously undertaken at Meggitt may no longer be required, potentially affecting up to a 10th of the company's UK workforce.
BBC
MPs remember Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder
The Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have led tributes to Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder. Sir David, who was an MP for nearly 40 years, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October 2021. He is...
Jeremy Hunt says mistakes made and taxes set to rise as Bank warns of ‘strong response’ to inflation – UK politics live
Chancellor says ‘difficult decisions’ ahead with some departments needing to find savings and some taxes set to rise
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt, who was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief and restore order in Truss’ administration, warned of “difficult decisions” to come. He said taxes could rise and public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further in the coming months. Truss on Friday fired Kwarteng and ditched her pledge to scrap a planned increase in corporation tax as she sought to hang on to her job — after just six weeks in office. Truss, a free-market libertarian, had previously insisted that her tax-cutting plans were what Britain needs to boost economic growth. But a “mini-budget” that she and Kwarteng unveiled three weeks ago, which promised 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts without explaining how the government would pay for them, sent the markets and the British pound tumbling and left her credibility in tatters.
Sentiment in UK finance falls at fastest pace since 2019 - survey
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain needs to restore stability to its finances to help reverse the fastest drop in financial sector sentiment in three years, a survey by business body CBI and consultants PwC said on Thursday.
BBC
Mini-budget U-turn on table as Kwasi Kwarteng flies home
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for urgent talks in Downing Street, with a U-turn over the mini-budget on the table. Mr Kwarteng has flown back early from Washington DC after days of open revolt among Tory MPs over his economic plan. Prime Minister Liz...
