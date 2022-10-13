ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

1-on-1 | Michigan Preview with Von Lozon of Maize and Brew

By Andrew Clay
 3 days ago

Maize and Brew editor Von Lozon (@von_lozon) drops by to preview a battle of top-10 teams Saturday between Penn State and Michigan. The interview is a recorded segment from Nittany Nation Gameday. A Penn State football preview show that airs across Pennsylvania, Maryland, DC and New York.

Nittany Nation Gameday airs Saturday mornings. Check your local listings.

