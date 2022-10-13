Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings
The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland School District Accused of Firing Teacher Activists
District had promised not to retaliate against employees protesting school closures. The Oakland teachers’ union has accused the Oakland Unified School District of retaliating against teacher activists, including firing two substitute teachers, who have protested school closings. The union is planning litigation against the district. “The Oakland Education Association...
oaklandside.org
Oakland’s mayoral candidates on housing and homelessness
In survey after survey, and in interviews with The Oaklandside, Oakland residents have identified homelessness and housing as some of the most urgent issues facing the city. While house and rent prices have skyrocketed, the city’s unhoused population has reached a staggering 5,000 residents. Oakland’s mayor has the power...
KTVU FOX 2
Measure Q would authorize up to 13k more low-rent housing units for Oakland
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Violence Continues, With 2 Dead, 1 Injured at Three Scenes Wednesday
Two more people were killed on the streets of Oakland and another was shot, all during the same 24-hour period when federal officials were in town to talk about how to stem the violence. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland police found a woman dead in a residential area of...
Affordable rental housing on the November ballot with Oakland Measure Q
‘He was out hunting’: Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said they have arrested a man suspected of killing at least six men and wounding a woman in Northern California. Authorities believe that Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was out searching for another victim when he was captured by police around 2 a.m. Saturday in Stockton, California, according to KCRA.
Why creating a homeless accountability commission is the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco
Pretty much all ballot initiatives and city commissions are bad ideas. At their best, they are perversions of representative democracy and vehicles for political patronage. At their worst, they are buck-passing, ass-covering diversions by elected and appointed officials who aren’t getting their jobs done. The Nov. 8 ballot offers a particularly useless referendum that oozes sclerotic political governance on both counts. It is Proposition C, a measure to create a Commission on Homelessness that would provide oversight of The City’s hapless Department of Homelessness and...
oaklandside.org
Meet the East Bay couple interviewing every Oakland mayoral candidate
One weekend night in mid-September, Gabrielle Pearce was chatting with her partner James Vaughan about the upcoming Oakland mayoral race. Pearce lamented that she hadn’t found concise information about each candidate in video form—how Pearce and Vaughan often like to consume news. Then she had a thought: What if I produced them myself?
ShotSpotter technology leads Oakland police to guns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is touting the success of its ShotSpotter technology, stating on Facebook that it recently helped officers locate two discarded firearms and multiple shell casings. ShotSpotter is a network of sensors that listen for gunshots and is operable in 90 cities. According to ShotSpotter, Inc., only 20% of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
oaklandside.org
Oakland Chamber of Commerce wants City Hall reopened and more police and security patrols downtown
The Oakland Chamber of Commerce and several other business groups aren’t happy with the way Oakland government is being run. The powerful business group demanded Wednesday that Oakland’s elected officials reopen City Hall and other city-owned buildings, hold City Council meetings in person, and take other steps to increase police presence downtown.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
californiaglobe.com
New Poll Finds San Francisco Voters Are Moving Back To The Center
According to a new poll by the San Francisco Standard published on Thursday, voters in the city have moved back towards the center in the past few years following economic toil, massive political changes, rises in crime, and a growing number of homeless in the city. A revival of tough-on-crime...
Police: Armored guard was killed, robbed by ex-colleague
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — A fired armored truck employee was arrested and charged with killing his former colleague during a robbery last month in San Leandro, court records show. Akbar Bey, 27, was charged Thursday with murdering 60-year-old John Mendez, with enhancements alleging the crime involved "planning, sophistication, or...
Police investigating robbery at People’s Park
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People’s Park. The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m. Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray. The victim described the suspect […]
KTVU FOX 2
Helping day laborers is non-profit's mission
Hundreds of immigrants credit a Bay Area organization with helping them build a future. Dolores Street Community Services of San Francisco has been providing safe jobs with competitive wages to day laborers for more than 30 years.
