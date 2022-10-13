ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings

The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland School District Accused of Firing Teacher Activists

District had promised not to retaliate against employees protesting school closures. The Oakland teachers’ union has accused the Oakland Unified School District of retaliating against teacher activists, including firing two substitute teachers, who have protested school closings. The union is planning litigation against the district. “The Oakland Education Association...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland’s mayoral candidates on housing and homelessness

In survey after survey, and in interviews with The Oaklandside, Oakland residents have identified homelessness and housing as some of the most urgent issues facing the city. While house and rent prices have skyrocketed, the city’s unhoused population has reached a staggering 5,000 residents. Oakland’s mayor has the power...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Affordable rental housing on the November ballot with Oakland Measure Q

OAKLAND -- A measure on the ballot this November in Oakland seeks to give the city authority to develop, build, acquire or help develop up to 13,000 low-rent housing units in the city. Measure Q aims to provide affordable rental housing for Oakland residents. Voter authorization to build low-rent housing is required by the state Constitution. City Councilmember Carroll Fife introduced a resolution in May to place Measure Q on the ballot. In June, the resolution passed the City Council by a unanimous vote. Fife ran for City Council in part on advocating for housing as a human right...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why creating a homeless accountability commission is the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco

Pretty much all ballot initiatives and city commissions are bad ideas. At their best, they are perversions of representative democracy and vehicles for political patronage. At their worst, they are buck-passing, ass-covering diversions by elected and appointed officials who aren’t getting their jobs done. The Nov. 8 ballot offers a particularly useless referendum that oozes sclerotic political governance on both counts. It is Proposition C, a measure to create a Commission on Homelessness that would provide oversight of The City’s hapless Department of Homelessness and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Libby Schaaf
oaklandside.org

Meet the East Bay couple interviewing every Oakland mayoral candidate

One weekend night in mid-September, Gabrielle Pearce was chatting with her partner James Vaughan about the upcoming Oakland mayoral race. Pearce lamented that she hadn’t found concise information about each candidate in video form—how Pearce and Vaughan often like to consume news. Then she had a thought: What if I produced them myself?
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

ShotSpotter technology leads Oakland police to guns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is touting the success of its ShotSpotter technology, stating on Facebook that it recently helped officers locate two discarded firearms and multiple shell casings. ShotSpotter is a network of sensors that listen for gunshots and is operable in 90 cities. According to ShotSpotter, Inc., only 20% of […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help

OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police Department#Guns#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#Ktvu
KRON4 News

This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
californiaglobe.com

New Poll Finds San Francisco Voters Are Moving Back To The Center

According to a new poll by the San Francisco Standard published on Thursday, voters in the city have moved back towards the center in the past few years following economic toil, massive political changes, rises in crime, and a growing number of homeless in the city. A revival of tough-on-crime...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Police: Armored guard was killed, robbed by ex-colleague

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — A fired armored truck employee was arrested and charged with killing his former colleague during a robbery last month in San Leandro, court records show. Akbar Bey, 27, was charged Thursday with murdering 60-year-old John Mendez, with enhancements alleging the crime involved "planning, sophistication, or...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating robbery at People’s Park

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People’s Park. The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m. Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray. The victim described the suspect […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Helping day laborers is non-profit's mission

Hundreds of immigrants credit a Bay Area organization with helping them build a future. Dolores Street Community Services of San Francisco has been providing safe jobs with competitive wages to day laborers for more than 30 years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy