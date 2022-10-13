Read full article on original website
maize
3d ago
Trust and believe I work there - it's ridiculous!!! People do better - Karma always gets you - Shame on you😣
7
Bruce Pedersen
2d ago
This ENTIRE shopping disaster, needs to be razed! Robbing stores, stealing cars, disgusting stores with no clean restrooms, the list he's on and on. C'mon Mayor youngstuff,,clean up this mess!
3
Born2BFree
2d ago
That's why restaurants and stores are moving away from the Cleveland area.You reap what you sow.
5
Shots fired in parking lot at Pine Ridge Apartments in Willoughby Hills during 'isolated incident'
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired into a vehicle during a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills at the Pine Ridge Apartments. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Woman arrested at gunpoint in stolen pickup truck: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Receiving stolen property. The North Olmsted Police Department at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 learned from automated license plate reading cameras that a vehicle that had been reported as stolen was entering their city on Barton Road from Westlake. Officers caught up to the red...
Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to police, and has not returned. APD and the Bell...
Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food
A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
Willoughby Hills police: Man arrested after shooting at car with 4-year-old inside
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody after shooting at a car with a 4-year-old girl inside of it near a Willoughby Hills apartment building on Saturday, according to Chief Matthew Naegele of the Willoughby Hills Police Department. The shooting happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Oct....
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
Robber threatens to stab two mall shoppers with screwdriver: Beachwood Police Blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Cedar Road. At 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6, it was reported that a woman in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, had threatened to stab two victims with a screwdriver while robbing them. The suspect took multiple shopping...
Man sentenced to life in Slavic Village killings
A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village in 2019.
Dine-and-dash suspect starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, had left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene, police learned that the couple had...
911 Call: Good Samaritans help woman in hit-and-run on interstate
Euclid police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who it appears hit a woman on a local interstate and kept going.
Akron Police find 73-year-old man
Akron Police found a missing 73-year-old man safe in Hinckley, Ohio, just after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to Lieutenant Michael A. Miller.
Richmond Heights police using tech, a new law to catch criminals
Richmond Heights police say they are using technology and a new law to help keep residents safe.
Resident leaves keys in car, believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. The brother said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended.
Woman says brother assaulted her while trying to get the keys to their mother’s car: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:05 a.m. Oct. 4, officers were dispatched to a home where a woman, 36, reported that she had been assaulted by her brother, 31, a Cleveland resident. The man had come to the home in an attempt to get keys to a car parked at the residence. The woman...
Warren police respond to shots fired; 1 injured
Officers were told a woman had been injured after someone shot at her.
Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges
Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
Thief no longer welcome at Giant Eagle: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, a theft was reported at Giant Eagle. The man had been suspected of theft in the past. He was cited for theft this time and advised that he’s no longer welcome at the store. Warrant: Hilliard Boulevard. At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1, an officer...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Lots of drunk drivers on the roads: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 3:17 a.m. Oct. 8, an officer on patrol saw a car traveling west on Lorain Road with no headlights. The driver was stopped near West 217th Street. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed as police talked with the driver. After performing field sobriety tests, the 22-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested.
