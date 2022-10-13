ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Parish, LA

desotocountynews.com

Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WJTV 12

Lincoln County man sentenced to life for 2018 homicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018. The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
VERNON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Four arrested after overdose death in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened in McComb on Wednesday, October 12. McComb police said officers responded to a call about a dead person around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street. Detectives were then called to the scene after officers discovered the […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Men in viral MHP arrest video get jail time

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Three brothers who appeared in a viral Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) arrest video from McComb in August have been sentenced to jail time. The video showed a man named Eugene Lewis being arrested by MHP Trooper Hayden Falvey. Lewis’ brothers, Gary and Derrius, were nearby and recording the incident. Their recording […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

McComb woman pleads guilty to preparing false tax returns

NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a McComb woman pled guilty to preparing false tax returns for her clients. According to court documents, Elizabeth Stephens, 41, worked at a McComb tax return preparation business. Between 2014 and 2017, prosecutors said Stephens prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false […]
MCCOMB, MS
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WDAM-TV

Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
MARION COUNTY, MS
kalb.com

RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, three Alexandria suspects were arrested on August 26 following a three-month-long narcotic distribution investigation. Kevin Love, 50, Tedrick Travon Love, Jr., 26, and Leann Tinesha Thompson, 31, were all taken into custody without incident. Kevin Love remains in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Unrestrained Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish, La – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-oldShannon Crochet. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Crochet,...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA

