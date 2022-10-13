Read full article on original website
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes Aim With Rebecca
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really made a huge impact when it debuted on Netflix earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Rebecca was such standout in the wild series! While the Cyberpunk franchise has been running for quite a long time as the role playing game's universe had expanded in many cool new ways over the years, it wasn't until Studio Trigger brought it to life through a unique anime lens that the series reached a whole new wide world of fans. This was of course thanks to all of the wacky characters at the center of the new experience.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Fans Fear for Aaron
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Variant" episode of The Walking Dead. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) may be the one facing a death sentence at the Commonwealth, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who might be on the proverbial chopping block. With just five episodes left of The Walking Dead following Sunday's "Variant" — which revealed an even deadlier kind of walker in the Ohio/Virginia region — not everyone is making it out of the series finale alive. And in Walking Dead fashion, it's feared fan-favorite Aaron won't be making it home from the trip to Oceanside with Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari).
ComicBook
House of the Dragon May Have Introduced Another Character Who Wants the Throne
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon... The hottest seat in House of the Dragon is going to be in flux for the foreseeable future. Following the death of King Viserys, Aegon II was crowned as the new King of Westeros, despite Rhaenyra being the chosen successor. War is about to break out to decide who actually gets control of the realm, but there might be more than just the two Targaryen siblings trying to sit on the Iron Throne.
ComicBook
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
ComicBook
A Couple of Major Horror Franchises Are Heading to Hulu
The arrival of November doesn't mean the horror movie marathons have to end. Halloween season is coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, but Hulu is keeping the spooky party going into next month. On Tuesday, Hulu revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout November, and it includes a couple of wildly popular horror genres.
The ‘Documentary Now!’ Episode on Werner Herzog Is Exactly as Good as You Hoped
Early in Les Blank’s 1982 documentary “Burden of Dreams,” director-turned-subject Werner Herzog explains why he feels obligated to see a difficult production through to the end. “It’s not only my dreams,” Herzog says about the movies he makes. “My belief is that all these dreams are yours as well, and the only distinction between me and you is that I can articulate them. That is what poetry or painting or literature or filmmaking is all about. […] It is my duty because this might be the inner chronicle of what we are. We have to articulate ourselves — otherwise, we would...
ComicBook
Bleach Reveals One Arrancar's Shocking Fate
Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc hasn't been shy when it comes to showing just how evil its antagonists, the Wandenreich, can be. While the offshoot of the Quincy Family has yet to launch a full-scale assault on the Soul Society, the Arrancar have been on the receiving end of their terrifying introduction. Formerly major opponents to Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies, the former Hollows turned into beings not far off from Shinigami and have suffered a major loss in their battle against the new villainous army.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops Destructive New Episode Title
My Hero Academia had a lot to prove this fall with season six, and so far, the show is flexing on audiences the world over. With three episodes down, the show has impressed fans week after week with its action-packed plot. Of course, things are only going to get crazier from here on out, and a new episode tile has dropped to warn fans ahead of episode five.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.
The Real "The Watcher" Family Reportedly Sold Their Story To Netflix For A Lot Of Money, And Requested Two Changes Be Made
Netflix's huge bidding war in 2018 for the rights to The Watcher has seemingly paid off, but before the show was made, the real family asked that some things be changed.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunners Defend One Character's Controversial Choice in Latest Episode
House of the Dragon's showrunners weighed in on a controversial decision by one of the show's characters in the penultimate episode of the Game of Thrones prequel's first season. SPOILERS follow for the House of the Dragon episode "The Green Council." The episode sees Otto Hightower and his cohorts setting into motion their plan to install Queen Alicent's son, Aegon II Targaryen, as king, despite Rhaenyra being Viserys' publicly named heir to whom the lords of the realm swore fealty. To accomplish this plan, the Greens put the Red Keep on lockdown to ensure no one alerts Rhaenyra to her father's death. This includes Princess Rhaenys.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Tokoyami's Most Metal Attack Yet
My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on the Paranormal Liberation War, with Class 1-A's students laying everything on the line to help in protecting Hero Society. With the latest episode seeing a major death take place as the battle heats up between heroes and villains, the bird-faced student known as Tokoyami had the opportunity to show off his ultimate attack, showing how far he has come with the mastery of his Quirk and his relationship with Dark Shadow as he unleashed Ragnarok.
ComicBook
TWD Showrunner Breaks Down Eugene's Surprising Decision
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Variant" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave, or do they become it?" That's the question asked by the fugitive Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), facing charges for the accidental death of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), son of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Leading the manhunt is conflicted soldier General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), ordered to roundup any known associates for questioning regarding the Founders Day riot and the death of Sebastian Milton. That includes Eugene's friends, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Princess (Paola Lazaro), and his girlfriend: Mercer's sister, Max (Margot Bingham).
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Rumor Suggests a Weekly Anime Is in the Works
If anime fans have learned anything this year, it is that Dragon Ball never dies. The anime roared back to life a few months back thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, after all. With nearly $100 million at the box office, our heroes have shown the world they're very bankable, and this comes years after Dragon Ball's last TV anime ended. But if a new rumor is right, then it seems a weekly anime is on the horizon.
ComicBook
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone Carve Pumpkins for Halloween
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone got together to carve some pumpkins for Halloween. On Instagram, the action star posted a picture with his friend as they got into the holiday spirit at home. One detail that fans might get a kick out of is the duo using bowie knifes for their Jack-O-Lanterns. (That might help explain why the eyes and mouths look like that.) With the Expendables in the rear-view for the moment, viewers are happy to see the two stars just kind of enjoying their later years. Schwarzenegger had that heart surgery not too long ago and has been sharing a ton of his daily life on social. Meanwhile Stallone is preparing to debut a new show. Check out the Halloween fun down below for yourself.
