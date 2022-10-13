Related
Watch: Nick Saban Rages After Alabama Player Commits Costly Mistake
Things are going really well for Tennessee in the first half of the Top-10 showdown in Neyland Stadium this afternoon. The Vols lead 28-17 with under two minutes remaining in the first half, and No. 3 Alabama looks to be in early danger of losing their first game of the season. One of ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee to be without 2 starters against Alabama, per reports
No. 6 Tennessee will reportedly be without 2 key starters on Saturday against No. 6 Alabama. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low are each reporting that the Vols will be without Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. Tillman, a senior wide receiver, has been sidelined since injuring his ankle on...
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
alabamanews.net
Alabama State Cruises Past Mississippi Valley State 24-9
Myles Crawley threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama State to a 24-9 victory over winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Crawley tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech late in the first quarter and added a 36-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon with 7:28 remaining. Ja’Won Howell had a 2-yard touchdown run for Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game
Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
wtvy.com
Troy University announces 2022 homecoming court
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University has announced the members of the 2022 Homecoming Court. The Queen and King will be crowned at halftime of Saturday’s Homecoming game against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Queen court:. Lauren Buehler of Daphne, Alabama. Buehler is a senior secondary...
The Extra Point: Charles Henderson vs. Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Rams of Headland welcome the red-hot Charles Henderson Trojans. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Trojans holding a 5-1 advantage after taking last year’s matchup 42-21. Headland aims to bounce back and solidify playoff hopes after falling to Carroll 42-8, while the Trojans won […]
Montgomery, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey to kick off Made in Alabama Showcase
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards Friday October 07, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will kick off her second annual Made in Alabama Showcase to highlight Alabama-American made products during Manufacturing Month. The governor selected 14 top-rated businesses for their work in producing exceptional products for the state and invited them to exhibit their products at the Alabama State Capitol.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore defeats Carver, will face Wetumpka in Area Tournament championship
After a highly contested contest, Stanhope Elmore defeated Carver and won 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 to move onto the 6A Region 5 Area Tournament championship against Wetumpka. Stanhope Elmore will meet Wetumpka once again, however, the Mustangs have yet to defeat Wetumpka in five straight tries. The Lady Mustangs started slow...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
thehornettribuneonline.com
Changes in ASU’s entrance causes students frustration
Alabama State University officials decided to change the route in which students, faculty, staff and visitors enter and exit campus for the past two weeks, leading to many students expressing frustration. The main entrance off Tullibody Drive (formerly known as Jackson Street) has shut down for alterations to the guard...
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
WSFA
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
WSFA
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn family to appear on Family Feud
A part of the Auburn family is headed to Family Feud. The Anderson family, of Auburn, is set to appear on the next episode of the popular game show on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Featured family members include Molly Howard, Ale McGraw, Ame McGraw, Anna Hunt and Brent...
WSFA
Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Sept. 11 homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Media reports in Tulsa, Okla., indicate Barnett was arrested as he was...
