College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee to be without 2 starters against Alabama, per reports

No. 6 Tennessee will reportedly be without 2 key starters on Saturday against No. 6 Alabama. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low are each reporting that the Vols will be without Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. Tillman, a senior wide receiver, has been sidelined since injuring his ankle on...
NASHVILLE, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’

Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
alabamanews.net

Alabama State Cruises Past Mississippi Valley State 24-9

Myles Crawley threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama State to a 24-9 victory over winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Crawley tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech late in the first quarter and added a 36-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon with 7:28 remaining. Ja’Won Howell had a 2-yard touchdown run for Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
MONTGOMERY, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game

Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wtvy.com

Troy University announces 2022 homecoming court

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University has announced the members of the 2022 Homecoming Court. The Queen and King will be crowned at halftime of Saturday’s Homecoming game against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Queen court:. Lauren Buehler of Daphne, Alabama. Buehler is a senior secondary...
TROY, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Charles Henderson vs. Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Rams of Headland welcome the red-hot Charles Henderson Trojans. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Trojans holding a 5-1 advantage after taking last year’s matchup 42-21. Headland aims to bounce back and solidify playoff hopes after falling to Carroll 42-8, while the Trojans won […]
HEADLAND, AL
High School Football PRO

Montgomery, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Jefferson Davis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey to kick off Made in Alabama Showcase

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards Friday October 07, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will kick off her second annual Made in Alabama Showcase to highlight Alabama-American made products during Manufacturing Month. The governor selected 14 top-rated businesses for their work in producing exceptional products for the state and invited them to exhibit their products at the Alabama State Capitol.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
thehornettribuneonline.com

Changes in ASU’s entrance causes students frustration

Alabama State University officials decided to change the route in which students, faculty, staff and visitors enter and exit campus for the past two weeks, leading to many students expressing frustration. The main entrance off Tullibody Drive (formerly known as Jackson Street) has shut down for alterations to the guard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn family to appear on Family Feud

A part of the Auburn family is headed to Family Feud. The Anderson family, of Auburn, is set to appear on the next episode of the popular game show on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Featured family members include Molly Howard, Ale McGraw, Ame McGraw, Anna Hunt and Brent...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Sept. 11 homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Media reports in Tulsa, Okla., indicate Barnett was arrested as he was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
