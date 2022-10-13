Read full article on original website
Maestro
2d ago
Pretty sure trying to blow up your competition means you've already lost. On the bright side, you're about to encounter a whole host of new romantic possibilities. 😉💕
Crowded Maryland restaurant stays open after customer dies in the restroom
A crowded restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland stayed open and continued to serve patrons after a customer attending a family reunion planning session died in the women’s bathroom Wednesday. A family was dining at Jasper's Restaurant in the town of Upper Marlboro and had just paid the...
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children
A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
Police have identified, located parents of child found wandering in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police have identified and located the parents of a young boy that was found Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland. Officers say the boy was located around 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot on Wayne Avenue, nearby Cedar Street. The...
Baltimore high school brawl caught on video as parents plead for a safe environment
Cell phone video captured by students shows a massive brawl that broke out recently at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Man wanted after alleged strangulation in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is looking for Luis Ronaldo Avila-Munguia after an alleged domestic dispute took place on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Police allege that Avila-Munguia strangled and assaulted the victim before leaving the area. Anyone with information regarding Avila-Munguia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the...
Missing Elizabethtown teen found in Louisville
The Amber Alert issued for a missing Elizabethtown teenager has been cancelled. Authorities issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick. She had last been seen Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00 entering a vehicle at Elizabethtown College View Apartments. According to Kentucky State Police, Lovick was located in Louisville,...
Why You Can’t Find Child Care: 100,000 Workers Are Missing
Staff biographies are posted on a wall at Arco Iris Bilingual Children’s Center in Laurel, Md. Carolina Reyes, the center’s director, says regulations for child care workers can be burdensome for hiring. (Melissa Lyttle/The New York Times)
Oath Keeper describes group’s large weapons cache ahead of Jan. 6
The group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, and several regional leaders are charged with conspiring to disrupt the transfer of power and preparing for violence to enforce their will.
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia
From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
