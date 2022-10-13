ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Comments / 10

Maestro
2d ago

Pretty sure trying to blow up your competition means you've already lost. On the bright side, you're about to encounter a whole host of new romantic possibilities. 😉💕

Reply
2
Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children

A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Carroll County, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Carroll County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Man wanted after alleged strangulation in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is looking for Luis Ronaldo Avila-Munguia after an alleged domestic dispute took place on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Police allege that Avila-Munguia strangled and assaulted the victim before leaving the area. Anyone with information regarding Avila-Munguia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
k105.com

Missing Elizabethtown teen found in Louisville

The Amber Alert issued for a missing Elizabethtown teenager has been cancelled. Authorities issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick. She had last been seen Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00 entering a vehicle at Elizabethtown College View Apartments. According to Kentucky State Police, Lovick was located in Louisville,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Firearms#Alcohol#Violent Crime
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia

From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
NBC News

NBC News

516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy