Hardy’s Photographer Shares Horrifying New Details About Bus Accident, Says Everyone On Board Was Knocked Unconscious
First and foremost, thank the Lord everyone involved in this bus crash survived. Our thoughts and prayers are still with HARDY and his entire crew, who are continuing to heal after being involved in a very serious and scary bus accident a little over less than two weeks ago. They...
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Burying Two Stolen Race Cars With an Excavator
Clever detective work by the race cars' owner is what found the thief.
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ woman, 21, who died ‘accidentally’ inside hotel room
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beautiful” woman who cops say died accidentally in a hotel room. Chloe Haynes, 21, from Wrexham, North Wales, was found dead in Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Her body was discovered by Merseyside Police in a room after emergency...
Kids as young as 9 are in therapy and having nightmares after witnessing two cops storm a funeral and suddenly shoot down a relative, a West Virginia family alleges
One family member told Insider she's been having nightmares, and if she sits still for long enough, she begins to hear people screaming in her head.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot
A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
9-Year-Old’s Girl Body Found Stuffed in Storage Locker After She Was ‘Locked in the Basement for an Extended Period of Time,’ Deputies Say
A 31-year-old man in Kentucky and his 27-year-old girlfriend were arrested this week after the man’s young daughter was found dead in a storage locker rented under the woman’s name, authorities say. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count...
Incredible moment cancer victim pulls final joke on mourners at her own funeral with amazing plane banner stunt
THIS is the incredible moment a cancer victim pulls her final joke on mourners at her own funeral with an amazing plane banner stunt. Michelle Neumann, 63, was said to have had a "wicked" sense of humour, and stunned family and friends as she had the last laugh while they grieved.
Driver, 16, is charged after allegedly fleeing a horror crash scene as his two teen girl passengers died in the car
A young driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed a car into a tree in heavy rain with two teenage girls dying in the horror crash. The boy, 16, was charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following the fatal crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume, ACT on Saturday night.
Family of 4 killed in fiery crash with big-rig that ran stop sign while Indian parents were visiting 2 kids living in US
A DEVASTATING crash killed a family of four after a big rig ran a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the truck told authorities that his brakes had failed, resulting in the crash on Interstate 17 in Arizona on Sunday. Both vehicles were...
Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013
"One wrong turn, and now he's gone," Phil Paxson's widow Alicia said of her late husband accidentally driving over a bridge that was ruined nearly a decade ago A North Carolina father died just after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS guided him to a bridge that was destroyed in 2013. On Sept. 30, Phil Paxson was heading home after his daughter's celebration in Hickory, North Carolina, on a "dark and rainy night," his mother-in-law Linda McPhoee Koeing shared on Facebook on Oct. 3. "He was following his GPS which...
Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour
A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
At least 27 people killed and 20 injured after Covid quarantine bus overturns in horror crash
AT least 27 people have been killed after a Covid quarantine bus overturned on a motorway in China. The vehicle, carrying 47 passengers, was on route to a quarantine facility when it crashed in the mountainous Guizhou province. Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours of Sunday...
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Schoolgirl passengers, 14 and 15, killed in horror crash as 16-year-old ‘joyride’ driver charged over deaths
TWO schoolgirls were killed in a horror “joyride” crash and cops have arrested a 16-year-old boy. Cops believe four teenagers were "joy-riding" in a Toyota sedan on Saturday night when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in wet weather. The two girls, aged 14...
Watch as driver narrowly misses man and child lying in road after they are thrown from car in heart-stopping crash
THIS is the terrifying moment a driver narrowly misses a man and child lying in the road after they are thrown from a car in a heart-stopping crash. Dashcam footage of the horror four-car smash has emerged online, revealing the hair-raising near miss. In the clip a fast-thinking driver can...
Cruise Ship Passenger Caught Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl on Board, Police Say
Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to port in Miami.
Horror pictures show car crash that killed six people in their 20s after vehicle smashed into a tree
A DEVASTATING car accident has killed six people in their early-to-mid twenties and left the vehicle completely destroyed after smashing into a tree. Police were notified of the tragic wreck upon receiving a recorded 911 call around 2:16 am on Sunday from an iPhone that detailed the owner was in an accident and not responding to their phone.
Father, 2 sons trapped in silo die
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and his two teenage sons were killed after they were trapped in a silo on a farm in central Pennsylvania. Emergency crews were called to the farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, Centre County around 8:30 Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. The coroner's office said 47-year-old Andrew Beiler and his 14- and 19-year-old sons were pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from asphyxiation due to gases in the silo, WTAJ reported. Their deaths were ruled accidental.Neighbors told WTAJ it was a "ripple effect," with one going in to help the next.Six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed on the farm while operating a manure spreader, WTAJ reported.
Leah mum’s agony as hearse removes body
THE mother of murdered Leah Croucher broke down in tears last night as she watched a body being removed from a house over three years after she went missing. Her family said their ‘darkest fears had come true’ after human remains - feared to be Leah - were found on Monday in a house less than half a mile from where the 19-year-old disappeared.
