"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013

"One wrong turn, and now he's gone," Phil Paxson's widow Alicia said of her late husband accidentally driving over a bridge that was ruined nearly a decade ago A North Carolina father died just after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS guided him to a bridge that was destroyed in 2013. On Sept. 30, Phil Paxson was heading home after his daughter's celebration in Hickory, North Carolina, on a "dark and rainy night," his mother-in-law Linda McPhoee Koeing shared on Facebook on Oct. 3. "He was following his GPS which...
Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour

A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
Father, 2 sons trapped in silo die

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and his two teenage sons were killed after they were trapped in a silo on a farm in central Pennsylvania. Emergency crews were called to the farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, Centre County around 8:30 Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. The coroner's office said 47-year-old Andrew Beiler and his 14- and 19-year-old sons were pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from asphyxiation due to gases in the silo, WTAJ reported. Their deaths were ruled accidental.Neighbors told WTAJ it was a "ripple effect," with one going in to help the next.Six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed on the farm while operating a manure spreader, WTAJ reported.
Leah mum’s agony as hearse removes body

THE mother of murdered Leah Croucher broke down in tears last night as she watched a body being removed from a house over three years after she went missing. Her family said their ‘darkest fears had come true’ after human remains - feared to be Leah - were found on Monday in a house less than half a mile from where the 19-year-old disappeared.
