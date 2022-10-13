ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

DeForest man allegedly stowed away on train, tampered with breaks

By By GAZETTE STAFF
 3 days ago

MILTON—A 19-year-old DeForest man has been charged in Rock County Circuit Court with felony criminal damage to a railroad after he allegedly tampered with the air brakes of a moving Wisconsin and Southern Railroad train while stowing away on the top one of the cars.

According to a criminal complaint, Kyle Gjerseth was arrested Oct. 6 after crew members on a train coming into Milton noticed a sudden loss of pressure in the air brakes, and reported that a man might be lying on top of one of the cars.

The complaint noted that proper air brake pressure “was vital for the train cars to stay together.” The loss of pressure “can cause the train to not break or to derail,” the complaint said.

The train’s crew further said the air break pressure “plummeted” when it stopped at Milton.

Gjerseth was removed from where he was lying on top of the train once it came to a stop at East High Street, near Hwy. 26, in Milton. Milton police and Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies participated in the arrest.

The felony charge was filed Oct. 7 in circuit court. It carries a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and/or 3 years and six months in prison.

Threatening a police officer

JANESVILLE—A 45-year-old Janesville man has been charged in Rock County Circuit Court with felony threatening of a law enforcement officer after he repeatedly called the Rock County 9-1-1 center in August claiming Rock County sheriff’s deputies had kidnapped him.

According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 10 in circuit court, Brian Jensen was arrested early in the morning of Aug. 21 at a Janesville bar, on a disorderly conduct charge.

After police left him at his Janesville home, he allegedly made a dozen calls to 9-1-1 D ispatch claiming to have been kidnapped and demanding a phone call from a sergeant.

In a call placed around 2 a.m. Jensen allegedly said that “if I don’t have a call back by 2:40, I’m running into Janesville Police Department with army guns.” Jensen also demanded that dispatch send the state police to his house.

When a police sergeant finally spoke with Jensen on the phone around 2:45 a.m., he allegedly demanded that the officer come to his house and threatened to “slap” and “smack” the officer if he did so. Jensen was arrested the following morning.

Sexual assault of a child

ORFORDVILLE—A 49-year-old Orfordville woman has been charged in Rock County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, and repeated sexual assault of a child.

Sara Koch faces up to 60 years in prison on the first felony charge and up to 40 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the second charge, which is also a felony.

The charges were filed Oct. 10 in circuit court, based on alleged incidents that took place between 2018 and 2022, involving a youth that was 12 years old when they began.

According to a criminal complaint, Koch denied the allegations, saying the youth “made up” the story.

