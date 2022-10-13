ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Marlboro over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Marlboro scored twice in the second half to steal a 2-1 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Freehold Borough (3-11) took an early lead when Kieran McLean found the back of the net in the first half. Cade Jacobs and Wyatt Oechsner scored second half goals for Marlboro (7-3-2). Trevor...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean Township, NJ
Sports
City
Jackson, NJ
City
Ocean Township, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Lower Cape May over Buena - Football recap

Isiah Wing ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Lower Cape May to a 27-22 win over Buena in Cape May. Wing, a junior, scored on runs of 75 and 44 yards to help Lower Cape May snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-2.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Hudson County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 15

Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick to help carry top-seeded Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over fourth-seeded Harrison in the semifinal stage of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny will next host second-seeded Union City in the final on Friday. Junior...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)

Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
TEANECK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore

Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)

St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy