Marlboro over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Marlboro scored twice in the second half to steal a 2-1 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Freehold Borough (3-11) took an early lead when Kieran McLean found the back of the net in the first half. Cade Jacobs and Wyatt Oechsner scored second half goals for Marlboro (7-3-2). Trevor...
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
Boys soccer recap: Wood-Ridge topples Bogota for its third consecutive victory
Remy Ottevaere, Salvatore Catanzaro and Jordan Cano-Alzate scored the goals that allowed Wood-Ridge to escape with a 3-2 victory over Bogota Saturday in Wood-Ridge. Brian Harasek and Andres Rubio had assists for the Blue Devils (7-6-2), winners of three in a row. Edwin Suquinagua and Elian Pion had the goals...
Field hockey recap: No. 14 Ocean City does just e-Neff in win over Cherokee
Julia Neff finished with a goal and an assist as No. 14 Ocean City held off Cherokee Saturday in Marlton, 2-1. Taylor Amstutz also scored while Brooke Hanley added an assist for the Red Raiders (9-2-2) won their third in a row. Brooke Brown, with Victoria Geissler assisting, accounted for...
Cross-country: Ridgewood sweeps, Allen and Decambre win Bergen County Group titles
Christina Allen of River Dell and Dylan Decambre of Bergen Tech earned the individual titles and Ridgewood swept the team titles at the Bergen Group Championships at Darlington Park in Mahwah. Allen covered the 5-K course in 18:31.62 and was followed by runner-up Leanna Johnson of Lodi Immaculate in 18:48.23...
NJ.com
Allentown over Hamilton West - Mercer County Lower Tournament boys soccer recap
Julian Ramirez scored two goals as top-seeded Allentown took down eighth-seeded Hamilton West 4-1 in Allentown. Jayce Pagano scored the first of three goals for Allentown (9-5) in the first half to gain control. Jordan Duffy also found the back of the net while Danny Doran dished out two assists....
Lower Cape May over Buena - Football recap
Isiah Wing ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Lower Cape May to a 27-22 win over Buena in Cape May. Wing, a junior, scored on runs of 75 and 44 yards to help Lower Cape May snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-2.
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll takes Union County title after defeating Kent Place (PHOTOS)
Lea Good scored a goal to go along with three assists as top-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated second-seeded Kent Place, No. 12 in the Top 20, 6-0 in the final round of the Union County Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll (9-5) was on fire...
Hudson County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 15
Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick to help carry top-seeded Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over fourth-seeded Harrison in the semifinal stage of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny will next host second-seeded Union City in the final on Friday. Junior...
Football: Pineland edges out Monmouth in a defensive battle (PHOTOS)
Pinelands defeated Monmouth 12-7 in Tinton Falls. Pinelands extends its win streak to three games to push its record over .500, at 4-3, for the first time this season. It gave up fewer than 10 points for the fifth time in seven games. Monmouth drops to 2-5, with game against...
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)
Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
Passaic County Tournament girls soccer roundup semifinal round, Oct. 15
Alexis Kochan scored the only goal of the game as second-seeded DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Wayne Hills 1-0 in Wayne. Ella Guarini made five saves to preserve the shutout for DePaul (12-0). Tami Adedeji was credited with the assist on Kochan’s goal. Danielle...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal round, Oct. 15
Ella Spina scored a goal to go along with two assists as second-seeded Chatham defeated seventh-seeded Pequannock 4-1 in Chatham. Ashley Kiernan scored two goals with Leigha Matter adding one and Paige Droner tallying an assist. Shayla Osmanski scored the lone goal of the game for Pequannock (13-1-1) with Emma...
Bloomfield’s Adams, Wayne Valley’s Matthews earn titles at Essex County Coaches meet
Kaitlyn Adams of Bloomfield and Sean Matthews of Wayne Valley won the individual titles in the Senior Division at the Essex County Track Coaches Invitational at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Adams crossed the finish line in 22:00.1 in the girls race, while Chairely Bido of Snyder was second in...
Hillside scores 5 TDs on the ground in taking Delaware Valley - Football recap
Caleb Salters and Kyon Simonson scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as Hillside rolled at home, 35-14, over Delaware Valley. Salters opened the scoring with a 40-yard run in the first quarter while Simonson added a 7-yard run before the half for a 14-7 lead for Hillside (6-1). Simonson scored again...
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore
Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
Field Hockey: West Essex defeats Montclair to capture Essex County title
Adelaide Minnella scored four goals to lead top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past second-seeded Montclair 8-0 in the final round of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell. Sophia Sisco also came up big, scoring a goal to go along with four assists. Cielle McInerney...
No. 12 Passaic Tech rallies on late turnovers in emotional day for East Orange
Among the opponents in East Orange’s perfect 2021 campaign, Passaic Tech was familiar with the feeling of falling short at Paul Robeson Stadium. When opportunities to prevent such a fate presented themselves right there on the turf this time, there was no way the Bulldogs were going to let them bounce away.
