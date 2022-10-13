ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

94.5 PST

Airbnb announces anti-Halloween party crackdowns in NJ

Airbnb has announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend. As part of its ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties, the online marketplace which focuses on short-term homestays and experiences will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Ewing, NJ brew rated one of the best pumpkin beers

It’s a crisp October evening in New Jersey. It’s cool enough that you need a hoodie, but not so cold that you’re uncomfortable. You have the perfect horror movie picked out for later on (it IS spooky season, after all), but first, you’re going to warm up by a nice bonfire.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
975thefanatic.com

Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania

There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
94.5 PST

New at Dunkin’ — fall menu expanded in NJ

Ghouls and goblins who need a caffeine fix or a sugar rush can rejoice!. Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is expanding its fall line-up of Halloween spooky specialty treats to keep guests fueled up to take on the frightful season. Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into goodies such as the...
RESTAURANTS
LehighValleyLive.com

Will N.J. treat my ANCHOR payment as income?

Q. Will the payment received next year under the new ANCHOR plan be taxed as income?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate. Because of the income requirements and that there is no age limit, about three times more New Jerseyans will benefit from the program, the Treasury Department said.
INCOME TAX
94.5 PST

More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
HOUSE RENT
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
94.5 PST

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

How marijuana purchases are taxed in New Jersey

The cannabis you enjoy, or need, could be priced very differently from one New Jersey town to the next. New Jersey's medicinal marijuana market has been up and running for years, and the adult-use market has been operational since April 2022, but there's still plenty of confusion among consumers regarding when they're expected to pay taxes on their marijuana purchases, and how much.
INCOME TAX
94.5 PST

New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

