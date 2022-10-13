Read full article on original website
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
Mercer County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15
Charlotte Garcia scored two goals as seventh-seeded Hightstown held on for the 3-2 upset victory over second-seeded Steinert, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Gabbi DeMarco made seven saves in net while Jillian Jones finished with six. The game entered halftime scoreless but both teams made necessary adjustments. Abby Shwom added a goal for Hightstown (9-5) while Abby Shwom was credited with the assist.
No. 19 Hunterdon Central over Delaware Valley - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tourney - 1/4 ‘s
Reagan Schubach led with two goals as second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won 4-1, over seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (10-3) will host third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinal round on Tuesday. Lexi Dendis added a...
Field hockey recap: No. 14 Ocean City does just e-Neff in win over Cherokee
Julia Neff finished with a goal and an assist as No. 14 Ocean City held off Cherokee Saturday in Marlton, 2-1. Taylor Amstutz also scored while Brooke Hanley added an assist for the Red Raiders (9-2-2) won their third in a row. Brooke Brown, with Victoria Geissler assisting, accounted for...
Mercer County Tournament boys soccer recap, Oct. 15
Luigi Barricelli and James Ferraro scored in the second half as top-seeded Notre Dame rallied past eighth-seeded Princeton, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Lawrence. The Irish (14-2), ranked No. 19 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, advance to host fourth-seeded Robbinsville Tuesday. Pablo Argueta and...
Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap
Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
Lower Cape May over Buena - Football recap
Isiah Wing ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Lower Cape May to a 27-22 win over Buena in Cape May. Wing, a junior, scored on runs of 75 and 44 yards to help Lower Cape May snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-2.
Audubon over Haddon Heights - Football recap
Quarterback Scott Lynch threw for 106 yards and a touchdown and ran for 110 yards and two scores to lead Audubon to a 31-14 win over Haddon Heights in Haddon Heights. Luke Hoke carried the ball 22 times for 115 yards and a TD and Billy Lindemuth caught four passes for 40 yards and a TD in the victory.
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore
Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
Football: Pineland edges out Monmouth in a defensive battle (PHOTOS)
Pinelands defeated Monmouth 12-7 in Tinton Falls. Pinelands extends its win streak to three games to push its record over .500, at 4-3, for the first time this season. It gave up fewer than 10 points for the fifth time in seven games. Monmouth drops to 2-5, with game against...
Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)
The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Somerset County Tournament field hockey roundup for semifinals, Oct. 15
Kiera Ligozio and Catalina Pravda scored as top-seeded Ridge, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won in overtime, 2-1, over fourth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the semifinal round of the Somerset County Tournament in Basking Ridge. Ridge (13-1-2) will host second-seeded Hillsborough, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the final...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan rallies to top Elizabeth, ends 3-game skid
Joe Spirra connected on a 61-yard pass to Colin Woodring with 1:34 remaining in the game to rally past Elizabeth 17-13 in Elizabeth, stopping a three-game losing streak. Drew Davis embarked on a 63-yard run to cut the deficit to 13-10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-5) in the fourth quarter before Spirra’s exploits.
Girls soccer: Monroe hands division rival No. 11 East Brunswick first loss of season
Meredith Artz recorded a goal and an assist to lead Monroe to a 3-1 victory over No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20 East Brunswick, in Monroe. The loss was the Bears’ first of the year, which drops the team’s record to 14-1. East Brunswick hadn’t lost to a conference rival since the2018-2019 season.
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Pitman football on verge of 1st division title since 1949
With a stunning 40-6 win over a Lower Cape May team that came in with a 4-1 record last week, the Pitman High School football team is on the verge of a division championship for the first time since 1949. The Panthers can clinch at least a share of the...
