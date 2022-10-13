Despite recent efforts by Raven Software to nerf the Serpentine perk, it continues to provide an unfair advantage for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Serpentine is infamous amongst Warzone fans for making it extremely difficult for players to eliminate anyone that has it equipped. For those unaware, Serpentine grants users reduced damage from fire, explosives, and enemy bullets while sprinting. This has led to many disgruntled players asking for some kind of change that could balance the powerful perk.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO