ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Why one Utah representative wants to get rid of the Utah state sales tax on groceries

This story is sponsored by Judy Weeks Rohner. Representative Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, believes that saving even a few dollars at the grocery store checkout line can make a big difference in the lives of all Utahns. Especially the working middle class and people who are on a fixed income. That's why Rohner is supporting a bill to get rid of the state's 1.75% sales tax on food instead of cutting personal and corporate income tax.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Climate data: What these 2 totally different metrics have to say about Utah's 2022 water year

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water experts have already considered the state's 2022 water year an improvement from the previous two, but not really great, either. This is based on a pair of data points from two federal agencies that track moisture delivered in Utah annually: the National Centers for Environmental Information, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These agencies produce two models with entirely different figures regarding the 2022 water year, which ended on Sept. 30.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Big-D Construction joins forces with Colorado based CFC Construction

Salt Lake City —Big-D Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has acquired CFC Construction. Based in Golden, Colorado, CFC Construction has served the state for 45 years. Under new ownership, the company will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
utahstories.com

Authentic Eats on the Road in Utah

In a state as large as Utah, you sometimes have to put in some serious mileage to find the restaurant gems that make the Beehive State so unique. However, I’ve done some of the legwork for you. You’re welcome. Here are a few of my favorite, authentic Utah eateries that are worth a road trip. Just fill up the tank and get eatin’!
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH

Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy#Energy Transition#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chamber
KSLTV

Great Salt Lake Summit: Utahns saved 9 billion gallons of water this summer

OGDEN, Utah — Conservation continues to be the most effective and cheapest solution for saving the shrinking Great Salt Lake. That was the most common concept shared today as Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson hosted the Second Annual Great Salt Lake Summit. The summit highlighted measures that are working, and ideas worth exploring.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
UTAH STATE
lakepowelllife.com

Apply for Utah’s Most Prized Hunting Permits Starting October 19th

SALT LAKE CITY — Sportsman permits are among Utah’s most prized hunting permits, and the time to apply for the 2023 permits is coming up soon. Utahns can begin submitting applications for the 2023 sportsman permits on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. You can apply for permits on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office. To be included in the permit drawing, you must submit your phone application by 5 p.m. or online application no later than 11 p.m. on Nov. 9.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
ABC 4

The best donuts in Southern Utah

There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy