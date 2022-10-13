ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
Kevin Durant comments on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation

Kevin Durant is opening up a bit this week about the recent scandal involving his best frenemy. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant spoke with Nick Friedell of ESPN and gave his thoughts on ex-Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green sucker-punching Jordan Poole during practice earlier this month. “It’s rare,” said...
Tri-City Herald

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Shaqtoberfest Invades Long Beach

Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal is getting into the Halloween game this season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Queen Mary, a historic 1,019.4 foot ocean liner that operated as a ship from 1936-1967, has been docked in Long Beach as a permanent hotel and restaurant since 1971. It has been frequently outfitted as a "spooky" All Hallow's Eve destination for half a century, and now the Big Diesel is getting in on the action.
Tri-City Herald

The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s first Warriors practice since Jordan Poole punch brought ‘joy in the gym’

Steve Kerr said there was “literally nothing to report” from Draymond Green’s first practice back with the Golden State Warriors since punching Jordan Poole. Considering the widespread belief the defending champions couldn’t have possibly moved on from last week’s violent altercation so quickly, though, any sign of harmony the were willing to offer on Thursday certainly would’ve placated Dub Nation.
