Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch
Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
Kevin Durant comments on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Kevin Durant is opening up a bit this week about the recent scandal involving his best frenemy. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant spoke with Nick Friedell of ESPN and gave his thoughts on ex-Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green sucker-punching Jordan Poole during practice earlier this month. “It’s rare,” said...
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
NBC Bay Area
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Dap Each Other Up Before Warriors-Nuggets Game
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final...
Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Future With Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career in the Bay Area. But with his contract expiring soon and no extension on the horizon, will he finish it with the Warriors?. Speaking to the media this week, Green reflected on previously stating that he doesn't believe...
Draymond Green downplays Jordan Poole punch, Warriors contract situation in return: 'I'm a professional'
Draymond Green has rejoined the Golden State Warriors, and it would be understandable if the mood were a bit tense after his punch of teammate Jordan Poole. He's just trying to move past it. The veteran spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since stepping away from the team,...
Draymond Green’s first Warriors practice since Jordan Poole punch brought ‘joy in the gym’
Steve Kerr said there was “literally nothing to report” from Draymond Green’s first practice back with the Golden State Warriors since punching Jordan Poole. Considering the widespread belief the defending champions couldn’t have possibly moved on from last week’s violent altercation so quickly, though, any sign of harmony the were willing to offer on Thursday certainly would’ve placated Dub Nation.
