Tri-City Herald
Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher
The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble
While the 2020 NBA Bubble was a chance for players to mingle, center Udonis Haslem was focused on winning another championship. In fact, he didn’t even speak to his former teammate LeBron James until they played him and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. In a Friday interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Haslem described the experience.
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Shock Braves, Head to NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies have done it. For the first time since 2010, they are headed to the National League Championship Series. In doing so, they shook both the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves, and the world. It was a tumultuous ride that brought the Phillies here. A slow start to...
Tri-City Herald
Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead
The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
