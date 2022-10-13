ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

Phillies Shock Braves, Head to NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies have done it. For the first time since 2010, they are headed to the National League Championship Series. In doing so, they shook both the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves, and the world. It was a tumultuous ride that brought the Phillies here. A slow start to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. The Atlanta Braves will not defend their crown successfully, as they fell to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Phillies Reliever Robertson is Making Progress, Hopes to be Ready for NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies could be in line for a huge boost to their bullpen if they make the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs, could be ready to go for the NLCS. Robertson received a PRP injection into his calf after injuring it celebrating a Bryce Harper home run during the NL Wild Card series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Energized Phillies Power Past Braves in Game 3 for NLDS Lead

The Philadelphia Phillies returned home after 19 days on the road. The goal was always to get back to Citizens Bank Park to play a postseason game for the first time since October 2011. Mission accomplished. The fans were ready, and the ballpark was electric. With the National League Divisional...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Fans’ ‘Let’s Go Mariners!’ salute after final out can’t change overswinging, season ending

This taut series. The epic, historic, final game of it. And the Mariners’ long, wondrous season. Julio Rodriguez lined out as Seattle’s final hope to end the 18-inning stress test of attrition in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the longest scoreless playoff game in Major League Baseball history. It began Saturday early afternoon and ended Saturday night.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’

The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Mariners’ playoff return: Roars at 10am. A truly electric anthem. The Return of the King

The lines, the chants, the roars began about five hours before first pitch. They really never ended. No wonder. They’d been brewing, churning, waiting for 21 years for this. By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sound Transit’s south-bound 1 Line train into downtown Seattle was standing-room crowded. Men, women, boys, girls, infants. They were wearing the jerseys of Julio Rodriguez, Mitch Haniger, J.P. Crawford, Ken Griffey Jr. Even a throwback Mike Zunino jersey was aboard.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

It’s win or go home for the Mariners Saturday after getting out-muscled twice in Houston

The Mariners will return to Seattle for Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series against rival Houston needing a win to keep this postseason run going. Following a deflating walk-off loss to the Astros in Tuesday’s series-opener at Minute Maid Park, Seattle lost again Thursday afternoon, dropping a 4-2 loss in Houston as the AL West champions took a 2-0 lead in the series.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

