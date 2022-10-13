DANBURY — Ella L. Braley, 71, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Wilfred and Verna (Morse) Bocash. She grew up in Grafton, later moving to Franklin and Bristol, before settling in Danbury. She married Henry Shinn and was a stay-at-home mother until her children went off to school. Ella worked for many years as a machine operator and in assembly at the Calley & Currier crutch factory in New Hampton and later as a crossing guard for the Town of Bristol.

DANBURY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO