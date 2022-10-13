ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanbornton, NH

laconiadailysun.com

‘A triage move’: county delegation approves corrections pay increase

LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation voted 12-1 to approve a 25% pay increase for county corrections employees at its Thursday meeting. “I was pleased the delegation truly took the time to hear us out,” County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham said after the vote. “I can’t say that’s always been the case in the past.”
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Tilton, NH
Laconia Police Log

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 76 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Wicwas Lake Grange #292 donates dictionaries to students

ASHLAND — As a part of the Grange Student Dictionary Project, Jeanne Lowrey, Cookie Boulanger, Diane LaFavre, Claire Lebel, Don Lebel and Carrie Sweetman of the Wicwas Lake Grange #292, visited Ashland Elementary School to distribute new dictionaries to all of the third- and fourth-grade students. The members explained...
ASHLAND, NH
#Election Local
laconiadailysun.com

Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards

THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
THETFORD, VT
laconiadailysun.com

A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns

PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
PLYMOUTH, NH
Gilford Police Log

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
Susan Longley, 75

Susan Longley, 75

ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounde…
ASHLAND, NH
Belmont Police Log

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 152 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 through 11 a.m. on Monday. Seven people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH
Ella L. Braley, 71

Ella L. Braley, 71

DANBURY — Ella L. Braley, 71, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Wilfred and Verna (Morse) Bocash. She grew up in Grafton, later moving to Franklin and Bristol, before settling in Danbury. She married Henry Shinn and was a stay-at-home mother until her children went off to school. Ella worked for many years as a machine operator and in assembly at the Calley & Currier crutch factory in New Hampton and later as a crossing guard for the Town of Bristol.
DANBURY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Guided hike of Goose Pond and Little Sugarloaf Mountain with NLRA

ALEXANDRIA — Join Newfound Lake Region Association Education and Outreach Manager Mirka Zapletal for a relaxed autumn hike of Goose Pond and Little Sugarloaf Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. First heading to Goose Pond and then Little Sugarloaf, hikers will be on the lookout for plant...
ALEXANDRIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Where they're going, they don't need roads

The North East Region DeLoreans, or N.E.R.D.s, went on a cruise last Saturday that took them through the Lakes Region and White Mountains, led by Adam Harriott. Readers may remember the cars from the "Back to the Future" movie franchise. Eight cars' worth of the club's 26 members, driving DeLorean cars, made a stop at the Yankee Smokehouse restaurant in West Ossipee.
OSSIPEE, NH

