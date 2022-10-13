Read full article on original website
Sandra Ringelstein: The most important issue facing New Hampshire is the economy
A question was posed to candidates running for state representative for Carroll County District 8 (Moultonborough, Madison, Tamworth, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield, Brookfield, Eaton) in the sister paper of The Laconia Daily Sun: What is the most important issue facing New Hampshire?
School districts struggle to balance transgender protections, parental notification
The debate has played out most prominently in Manchester, the state’s biggest school district. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin)
‘A triage move’: county delegation approves corrections pay increase
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation voted 12-1 to approve a 25% pay increase for county corrections employees at its Thursday meeting. “I was pleased the delegation truly took the time to hear us out,” County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham said after the vote. “I can’t say that’s always been the case in the past.”
Laurie Cass: Scott Burns is looking to improve quality of life in Franklin
As a resident of Franklin, I am writing to support Scott Burns for state representative for Merrimack District 3 representing and supporting all citizens of Franklin.
Diners belly up to LRCC's Community Table lunches
LACONIA — Linda French had the best french onion soup she’s ever had at Lakes Region Community College’s Community Table lunch on Thursday. “And I’m not young, so I know,” she said.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 76 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.
Wicwas Lake Grange #292 donates dictionaries to students
ASHLAND — As a part of the Grange Student Dictionary Project, Jeanne Lowrey, Cookie Boulanger, Diane LaFavre, Claire Lebel, Don Lebel and Carrie Sweetman of the Wicwas Lake Grange #292, visited Ashland Elementary School to distribute new dictionaries to all of the third- and fourth-grade students. The members explained...
Robert Dilloff: Thankful for quick response, skilled treatment at local hospital
A recent sudden and serious illness necessitated calling 911 for an emergency ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia. The service provided by the Laconia Fire Department EMTs was impressive. They arrived within minutes and transported me to the ER with great skill.
Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
Cynthia Kroon welcomes trick-or-treaters to her Halloween hideaway
Cynthia Kroon is in her second year of creating an elaborate display for Halloween, her favorite holiday, around her West Alton home. Video by Jon Decker, The Laconia Daily Sun.
A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns
PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Susan Longley, 75
ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounde…
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 152 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 through 11 a.m. on Monday. Seven people were arrested.
‘Person of interest’ in the unsolved double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid taken into custody
A 26-year-old homeless man considered a person of interest in the unsolved Concord double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday on an unrelated warrant out of Utah, authorities announced Thursday. The Reids had gone for a walk from their nearby apartment in...
Ella L. Braley, 71
DANBURY — Ella L. Braley, 71, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Wilfred and Verna (Morse) Bocash. She grew up in Grafton, later moving to Franklin and Bristol, before settling in Danbury. She married Henry Shinn and was a stay-at-home mother until her children went off to school. Ella worked for many years as a machine operator and in assembly at the Calley & Currier crutch factory in New Hampton and later as a crossing guard for the Town of Bristol.
Guided hike of Goose Pond and Little Sugarloaf Mountain with NLRA
ALEXANDRIA — Join Newfound Lake Region Association Education and Outreach Manager Mirka Zapletal for a relaxed autumn hike of Goose Pond and Little Sugarloaf Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. First heading to Goose Pond and then Little Sugarloaf, hikers will be on the lookout for plant...
Where they're going, they don't need roads
The North East Region DeLoreans, or N.E.R.D.s, went on a cruise last Saturday that took them through the Lakes Region and White Mountains, led by Adam Harriott. Readers may remember the cars from the "Back to the Future" movie franchise. Eight cars' worth of the club's 26 members, driving DeLorean cars, made a stop at the Yankee Smokehouse restaurant in West Ossipee.
