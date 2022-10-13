Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Daily Free Press
Trios Palos y Cuerdas Hermanos Saboya residency brings Colombian Andean music to BU
When David Guzman, assistant professor of music and voice at the Boston University School of Music, first met the Trios Palos y Cuerdas Hermanos Saboya, he said he still had hair. “I was in my 20s when I met them 30 years ago,” Guzman said. “They started when they were...
Daily Free Press
Women’s Hockey Splits Series with UNH
The Boston University women’s hockey team (2-2-0, 1-1-0 HE) split their first Hockey East series of the 2022-2023 campaign with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5-0, 1-3-0 HE) in their home-and-home matchup this weekend. On the road Friday night, the Terriers cruised to a 2-0 victory at Whittemore...
Daily Free Press
Men’s Hockey Blown Out in First Michigan Matchup
The Boston University men’s hockey team (1-1-0) opened the top-10 weekend series against the University of Michigan Wolverines (3-0-0) at Yost Ice Arena tonight with a 9-2 loss. On home ice, the Big Blue showed exactly why they’re a top-ranked squad. “We have to put it behind us,...
Daily Free Press
Women’s soccer defeats Holy Cross 2-1, extends win streak to five
Boston University women’s soccer team won their fifth-straight match, beating the Holy Cross Crusaders 2-1. Holy Cross (0-10-4, 0-5-1 Patriot League) could not capture their first win of the season against the Terriers (9-6, 5-1 PL). Holy Cross has only beaten BU twice before, last handing the Terriers a loss in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Free Press
Students ask for involvement in search for new Dean of Students
Four months after Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore resigned, the Office of Provost is yet to create an advisory committee to guide the search, the official first step in the process. In addition to Elmore, Boston University President Robert A. Brown and the Dean of Sargent College of Health and...
Daily Free Press
Kidnapping outside Warren Towers deemed misunderstanding
A reported kidnapping was cleared as a misunderstanding by the Boston Police Department Oct. 13 over three hours after the initial report was made. An eight-year-old boy of Asian descent was reported to be kidnapped by a white female around 700 Commonwealth Ave. at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 13, according to a tweet from BPD.
Daily Free Press
Job fair for LGBTQ+ employees draws awareness to financial disparities for the community
The Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosted a LGBTQ+ Job Fair at Suffolk University on Oct. 12, bringing together many of its partnered companies to discuss the opportunities they have and how they support their LGBTQ+ employees. “We are having LGBTQ people, for the first time, go to employers [where]...
Comments / 0