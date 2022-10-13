ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

Women’s Hockey Splits Series with UNH

The Boston University women’s hockey team (2-2-0, 1-1-0 HE) split their first Hockey East series of the 2022-2023 campaign with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5-0, 1-3-0 HE) in their home-and-home matchup this weekend. On the road Friday night, the Terriers cruised to a 2-0 victory at Whittemore...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Men’s Hockey Blown Out in First Michigan Matchup

The Boston University men’s hockey team (1-1-0) opened the top-10 weekend series against the University of Michigan Wolverines (3-0-0) at Yost Ice Arena tonight with a 9-2 loss. On home ice, the Big Blue showed exactly why they’re a top-ranked squad. “We have to put it behind us,...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Women’s soccer defeats Holy Cross 2-1, extends win streak to five

Boston University women’s soccer team won their fifth-straight match, beating the Holy Cross Crusaders 2-1. Holy Cross (0-10-4, 0-5-1 Patriot League) could not capture their first win of the season against the Terriers (9-6, 5-1 PL). Holy Cross has only beaten BU twice before, last handing the Terriers a loss in 2019.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston, MA
Daily Free Press

Students ask for involvement in search for new Dean of Students

Four months after Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore resigned, the Office of Provost is yet to create an advisory committee to guide the search, the official first step in the process. In addition to Elmore, Boston University President Robert A. Brown and the Dean of Sargent College of Health and...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Kidnapping outside Warren Towers deemed misunderstanding

A reported kidnapping was cleared as a misunderstanding by the Boston Police Department Oct. 13 over three hours after the initial report was made. An eight-year-old boy of Asian descent was reported to be kidnapped by a white female around 700 Commonwealth Ave. at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 13, according to a tweet from BPD.
BOSTON, MA

