14-Year-Old Suspected Mustang Thief Jumps Off Highway to Avoid Arrest: Cops
A teenaged suspect made a desperate attempt at a getaway after the car he allegedly stole ran out of gas. Cops in Michigan say he jumped over the retaining wall of a freeway and was seriously injured. The Brownstown Township Police say they were chasing three suspects who each allegedly took Mustangs from a dealership. An officer caught up with one suspect who he says abandoned the vehicle and jumped off the overpass. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
2 Florida Men Arrested for Shooting Each Other’s Daughters in Road Rage Incident: Cops
A road rage clash between two dads ended in disaster after they allegedly shot each other's daughters. Police say Frank Allison and William Hale got into a high-speed "cat and mouse" faceoff on a Florida highway. One dad allegedly opened fire and hit a 5-year-old girl in the leg. Cops say the other dad fired back as many as eight times and hit a 14-year-old girl in the back. Both fathers have been charged with attempted murder.
Washington State Man's Converted Ambulance Mobile Home Is Stolen
Alexander Parker, from Washington state, lives in an ambulance that he converted into a motorhome. While away for work, the home was stolen. The thieves also used his credit cards to go on a shopping spree. The only things he has to his name are the items he had on his work trip, and some stuff in storage. “How do I solve this and unravel this whole mess that happened just from someone stealing my vehicle, and my home and my life,” Alexander said. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
Homeless Population in California Has Increased by Over 22,000 Since 2019
The first headcount of the homeless population since 2019 revealed an increase of 22,500 people in California now without housing. The rate at which this increase was seen is no different from California's normal rate, but the increase brings the total homeless population up to 173,8000, according to CalMatters. Experts...
