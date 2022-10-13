Alexander Parker, from Washington state, lives in an ambulance that he converted into a motorhome. While away for work, the home was stolen. The thieves also used his credit cards to go on a shopping spree. The only things he has to his name are the items he had on his work trip, and some stuff in storage. “How do I solve this and unravel this whole mess that happened just from someone stealing my vehicle, and my home and my life,” Alexander said. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO