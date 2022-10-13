Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Platform NYDIG Reduces Staff: Report
NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.
Fintech Firm TIFIN Launches Magnifi Personal, an AI-enhanced Investing Assistant
TIFIN, the fintech platform known for Magnifi, an investment marketplace, recently announced the launch of their new premium subscription Magnifi Personal, aimed at “helping investors without enough time or knowledge to build and grow their portfolios with intelligence.”. New and existing Magnifi investors can now “upgrade to a Magnifi...
BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Indonesia Reveal G20 TechSprint Winners
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia recently announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2022 challenge during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This year’s competition, under the Indonesian G20 Presidency, was launched in April to catalyze new technologies that “would better enable the development and future use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”
UBCI Selects Profile Software’s Treasury Management Solution
Profile Software, a financial solutions provider, has announced that UBCI (Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie) has selected Acumen.plus, the internationally implemented Treasury Management solution, “to effectively cover the entire spectrum of treasury and streamline their operations in the most efficient way.”. The solution, which “offers full...
Fintech Firm NorthOne Announces $67M Series B Round
NorthOne recently announced it has raised $67 million in Series B funding. With participation from new and existing investors, NorthOne claims it is poised “to further expand the reach of its business banking and financial management platform across all sectors of the small business community.”. NorthOne is a financial...
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Slashes Commercial Paper to Zero
Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT by market cap, announced on October 13, 2022 that it has “eliminated commercial paper from its reserves, replacing these investments with U.S. Treasury Bills (T-Bills).”. This announcement “comes as part of Tether’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor...
Visa Program Unlocks Opportunities in Creator Economy
Creators are driving a “revolution” in digital commerce and culture – producing content that entertains, engages, and “educates online communities in powerful new ways.”. To serve this growing category of small business, Visa (NYSE: V) announced “the launch of the Visa Ready Creator Commerce program.” The...
Deutsche Bank, Fiserv Introduce Vert, Germany’s Payments Company
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), which claims to be a global leader in payments and financial services technology, have launched Vert, which is described as “a comprehensive payment acceptance and banking services provider to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).”. Vert is reportedly “the only German provider...
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku
Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
Global Economic Challenges Slam European Fintech Sector, Consolidation on the Way: Report
Global economic reality is impacting everyone and everything. Sky-high inflation, interest rates rising, the war in Ukraine, and more, are hobbling economic activity. Fintech is not immune to this fact and a report distributed today by Finch Capital states that Fintech is entering a period of “cooling and consolidation” due to these many concerns and challenges.
Digital Assets: Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Raises $18 Million Series A, Targets Emerging Markets
Pillow, a Singapore-based crypto investment platform that currently reports serving 75,000 users in over 60 countries, has raised an $18 million Series A funding round. The capital injection was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Pillow notes that Elevation Capital was also the first Seed investor having led the round in 2021.
UK’s Zumo Joins World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Zumo, the UK-based wallet and crypto-as-a-service enterprise solution provider, has announced at Sibos 2022 that it has “become the latest member of the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition.”. Part of the wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator, the newly formed coalition will explore “how blockchain tools can...
Talenthouse Acquires Coolabi to Deepen Creative Proposition within IP Space
Since Talenthouse completed the acquisition of Coolabi which covers several markets including UK, US and China, both businesses are working together “to deepen Talenthouse’s proposition within the Creator Economy space and diversify its offering amidst an unsteady market.”. With market conditions looking to continue in a period of...
Astra Secures $10M in Series A Funding with a $30M Line of Credit
Astra, a provider of instant card-to-card funding as a service in the U.S., announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Slow Ventures and Allegis Capital, as well as a $30 million line of credit through CoVenture in order “to support the company’s rapid expansion in the payments industry.”
Blockchain.com Receives In-Principle Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore
Blockchain.com, a leading crypto wallet provider, digital asset trading platform, and block explorer service provider, recently revealed that it has “secured an in-principle approval for the Major Payment Institution License offering Digital Payment Token services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).”. With this preliminary approval, Blockchain.com Singapore continues...
Digital Assets: Betterment Launches Innovative Cryptocurrency Offering
Betterment, which claims to be the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S., announced the launch of its cryptocurrency offering, Crypto Investing by Betterment. Betterment will reportedly “add expert-built, managed, and diversified crypto portfolios alongside its traditional investing portfolios.” The portfolios will be “available to both retail customers and...
Coinbase Approval to Operate in Singapore is Key Strategic Move
This past week, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed it had received regulatory approval to provide services in Singapore, the leading Fintech hub in Asia, At the same time, it was announced that Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is expected to participate at the annual Singapore Fintech Festival next month, participating in a fireside chat with Sopnendu Mohanty, the Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – the lone financial regulator.
This Is the Most Annoying Part of Having an Online Bank Account
If you are thinking about an online bank account, be prepared for this to be an issue.
Legion M Returns to Crowdfunding for 9th Time, Lists Reg A+ Securities Offering on StartEngine
Legion M, a media company that aims to have one million investors. has returned to crowdfunding for the 9th time, according to a statement from the company. Legion M has listed a Reg A+ securities offering on StartEngine seeking to raise up to $20.7 million. To date, Legion M has...
Anchorage Digital Offers Staking in Partnership with Provenance Blockchain
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank, has announced a partnership with the Provenance Blockchain Foundation to offer the staking of HASH tokens. Anchorage will provide access to its institutional clients to participate in the Provenance blockchain to collect rewards for securing the network. In March 2022, Provenance Blockchain selected Anchorage as its institutional banking custodian for HASH token holdings and treasuries.
