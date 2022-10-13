ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIS Innovation Hub, Bank Indonesia Reveal G20 TechSprint Winners

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia recently announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2022 challenge during a live award ceremony in Jakarta. This year’s competition, under the Indonesian G20 Presidency, was launched in April to catalyze new technologies that “would better enable the development and future use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”
Deutsche Bank, Fiserv Introduce Vert, Germany’s Payments Company

Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), which claims to be a global leader in payments and financial services technology, have launched Vert, which is described as “a comprehensive payment acceptance and banking services provider to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).”. Vert is reportedly “the only German provider...
Blockchain.com Receives In-Principle Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore

Blockchain.com, a leading crypto wallet provider, digital asset trading platform, and block explorer service provider, recently revealed that it has “secured an in-principle approval for the Major Payment Institution License offering Digital Payment Token services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).”. With this preliminary approval, Blockchain.com Singapore continues...
Digital Assets: Betterment Launches Innovative Cryptocurrency Offering

Betterment, which claims to be the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S., announced the launch of its cryptocurrency offering, Crypto Investing by Betterment. Betterment will reportedly “add expert-built, managed, and diversified crypto portfolios alongside its traditional investing portfolios.” The portfolios will be “available to both retail customers and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icici Bank#Remittances#Bank Of India#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Nre Nro
Temenos Launches Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) recently announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks “to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform.”. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service “delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations.”. Now...
Multi Asset Crypto ETP Listed on Boerse Frankfurt by Valour, Vinter

Valour Inc. has partnered with Valour to list its first “multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP). The fund will trade on the Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG (ISIN: CH1149139623). Valour is a firm seeking to bridge digital and traditional capital markets, including DeFi. Vinter is a Sweden-based index provider. The Valour...
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Slashes Commercial Paper to Zero

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT by market cap, announced on October 13, 2022 that it has “eliminated commercial paper from its reserves, replacing these investments with U.S. Treasury Bills (T-Bills).”. This announcement “comes as part of Tether’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor...
Anchorage Digital Offers Staking in Partnership with Provenance Blockchain

Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank, has announced a partnership with the Provenance Blockchain Foundation to offer the staking of HASH tokens. Anchorage will provide access to its institutional clients to participate in the Provenance blockchain to collect rewards for securing the network. In March 2022, Provenance Blockchain selected Anchorage as its institutional banking custodian for HASH token holdings and treasuries.
UK Fintech GoHenry Secures $55M for European Expansion

GoHenry, the UK-headquartered provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids, has secured $55 million in capital in order to fund its move into new markets. GoHenry has raised growth capital on a crowdfunding platform, pursuing multiple funding rounds on Crowdcube, raising almost £12 million.
Fintech Firm TIFIN Launches Magnifi Personal, an AI-enhanced Investing Assistant

TIFIN, the fintech platform known for Magnifi, an investment marketplace, recently announced the launch of their new premium subscription Magnifi Personal, aimed at “helping investors without enough time or knowledge to build and grow their portfolios with intelligence.”. New and existing Magnifi investors can now “upgrade to a Magnifi...
Astra Secures $10M in Series A Funding with a $30M Line of Credit

Astra, a provider of instant card-to-card funding as a service in the U.S., announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Slow Ventures and Allegis Capital, as well as a $30 million line of credit through CoVenture in order “to support the company’s rapid expansion in the payments industry.”
Fintech Firm NorthOne Announces $67M Series B Round

NorthOne recently announced it has raised $67 million in Series B funding. With participation from new and existing investors, NorthOne claims it is poised “to further expand the reach of its business banking and financial management platform across all sectors of the small business community.”. NorthOne is a financial...
Icertis Introduces Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking, Financial Services

Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), recently announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is “packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify...
Visa Program Unlocks Opportunities in Creator Economy

Creators are driving a “revolution” in digital commerce and culture – producing content that entertains, engages, and “educates online communities in powerful new ways.”. To serve this growing category of small business, Visa (NYSE: V) announced “the launch of the Visa Ready Creator Commerce program.” The...
Data Solutions Provider Sagacity Solutions Acquires REaD Group

Data solutions provider, Sagacity Solutions Ltd., recently announced its acquisition of data marketing and insight agency, REaD Group Ltd. The acquisition will give clients “a one-stop-shop for clean, accurate and compliant data with … comprehensive insights.” Sagacity will “provide an intelligently informed customer lifecycle proposition which starts from customer prospecting and marketing to customer management, billing, collections and retention over the lifetime of the customer and beyond.”
Digital Assets: Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Raises $18 Million Series A, Targets Emerging Markets

Pillow, a Singapore-based crypto investment platform that currently reports serving 75,000 users in over 60 countries, has raised an $18 million Series A funding round. The capital injection was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Pillow notes that Elevation Capital was also the first Seed investor having led the round in 2021.
MENA Region’s FlapKap Finalizes $3.6M Seed Round

FlapKap, a tech-enabled revenue-based financing platform in the Mena region, “revolutionizing” e-commerce growth, announced the close of its $3.6 million Seed round. The investment round “included participation from Bolt by QED, Nclude, Outliers, and A15.”. This latest capital injection “comes six months after the company’s pre-seed raise...
State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Teams Up with Capitolis to Introduce Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced that TradeNeXus, a GlobalLink digital platform for foreign exchange transactions and an integral part of State Street’s Digital Division, has partnered with Capitolis, the technology company “reimagining” capital markets, “to launch an automated post-trade solution to optimize portfolios.”. This product...
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku

Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
