KOLD-TV
Washington comes out on top against Arizona
SEATTLE. (KOLD News 13) - Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t about to let the Huskies lose their third straight. Penix passed for 516 yards and four touchdowns as Washington beat Arizona 49-39 Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Cam Davis added two scores on the ground as Washington (5-2, Pac-12...
Last-Minute Game Information for Arizona Football vs Washington
SEATTLE, WA – Fresh off of a tough loss to No. 12 Oregon, Arizona Football (3-3, 1-2) returns to action against the Washington Huskies (4-2, 1-2). We are rolling right along as we enter week seven of the 2022 Arizona Football season, and as the Wildcats return to action this week, Arizona will continue their Pac-12 play against the Washington Huskies.
What did Jedd Fisch say after Washington?
Washington defeated Arizona 49-39 on Saturday night and the defense simply could not stop the Huskies enough to have a chance to win the game. "It was one of those games where we knew in the end it was going to be a who could outscore the other team,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “There were a couple of possessions in there we didn’t get the points we needed and they did. That’s just what it is.
Tucson, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Nogales High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School football team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
kjzz.org
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase
Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
biztucson.com
Bigger, Better El Tour de Tucson
As the Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson prepares for its 39th year, it’s even more noteworthy to consider its charitable impact: more than $100 million raised for local and international charity organizations since 1983. It’s a crowning achievement for a signature event that draws over 7,000 cyclists to...
allsportstucson.com
Cienega gets back on track as “Second Season” starts with win against Buena
Sectional play started across Southern Arizona for many teams, and that included the Cienega Bobcats hosting the Buena Colts on Friday in the 5A Southern. Cienega’s offensive flurry in the second quarter blew its contest wide open, defeating the Colts 49-19 to kickoff section play for them in what has so far been a tough season.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
$1,150 reward for information on killing of a bobcat
Wildlife officials say the Bobcat was shot on September 28, 2022, around 8:44 a.m. at Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills road.
kenneturner.com
Alone At The Resort Pool
Posted October 15, 2022 by kenneturner in Existential Moment, Information, Photography, Poetry, Tucson Arizona. Tagged with Del Sol, Haiku, Photography, Resort Pool, Tucson Arizona. « Windswept Hill. Autumn Crocuses ». Leave a Reply. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
27 Bighorn sheep relocated to Great Salt Lake
A large group of Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep were captured on this week, according the Arizona Game & Fish Department.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond
When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
KOLD-TV
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
lovinlife.com
Family Affair: The Ronstadts get together to celebrate rich musical history
From “You’re No Good” and “Blue Bayou” to the traditional mariachi and ranchera of 1987’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” chances are that if you know 20th century hits, you know Linda Ronstadt. Still one of Tucson’s brightest stars, she has celebrated an...
Dealership leaves veteran paying for vehicle never received
A disabled veteran in Tucson has been paying $422 a month sine May for a van that she never received. Another veteran has spent thousands repairing a vehicle and was never reimbursed as promised.
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
AZFamily
Mexico files 2nd lawsuit against US arms dealers, including 5 Arizona gun shops
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government filed another U.S. gun lawsuit Monday, this time against five U.S. gun shops and distributors it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. Mexico’s first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. The second, which Foreign...
247Sports
