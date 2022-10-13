Read full article on original website
Related
The Horrifying True Story Behind Netflix’s The Watcher
Ryan Murphy’s new limited series is almost too horrifying to believe. It’s based on a frighteningly true story.
Harry & Meghan ‘contradict’ their own stories in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series will debut on Netflix in early December, multiple sources told Page Six — but there are still lots of conflicts. Sources said Netflix and the series’ filmmakers were confused by some of the comments that Harry makes in his upcoming book being at odds with what he and his wife said on camera.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
‘The Watcher’ Knocks ‘Dahmer’ Out Of Netflix’s #1 Spot
Ryan Murphy‘s brand new series The Watcher has knocked Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story out of the #1 spot on Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV shows. The wildly popular true-crime series slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14 after 21 days. Murphy is currently under a big overall deal at Netflix and had produced the two shows after Ratched and The Politician, which were pre-existing and not pact of that pact, aired on the platform. Executives at Netflix had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created by Murphy and Ian...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ryan Murphy’s next Netflix series after Dahmer has just arrived
Suddenly, after years of producing mostly forgettable material for Netflix in the form of shows that tended to come and go quickly, Ryan Murphy is on a tear. His series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, for example, is officially one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time. A new movie he co-produced, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, is one of the biggest on Netflix at the moment. And his latest TV series — The Watcher, which stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow — has also just hit the streamer.
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
'Pawn Stars' Fans Think Rebecca Romney Closed the Book on Her Marriage
Even though Pawn Stars is technically reality TV, it doesn't come with the drama that other, more standard reality shows do. But trust viewers to find something to gossip about, because now, they're curious about whether or not the show's rare book expert Rebecca Romney is divorced or not. It's...
Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?
The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B
Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ based off of a real story; here’s what happened
The envelope arrived at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey addressed in wobbly handwriting. The new homeowner emptied the mailbox and opened the letter eight years ago. He was unprepared for what awaited him. Thus began the mysterious and frustrating saga of “The Watcher,” a still-unknown shadow who sent the...
'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Spot Clue Lucas Adams' Mom Will Be Revealed Very Soon
"Okay I really want to know which sister is Lucas's mom," wrote one "Grey's Anatomy" fan after the latest dramatic episode.
What Does "BFFR" Mean on TikTok? The Acronym Explained
It’s time to focus on today’s lesson about social media's newly popular acronym: "BFFR"! Avid social media users are likely aware that acronyms have become popular due to the use of short-form language. Characters are limited and getting your message across is of the utmost importance. And “BFFR" has been getting plenty of use by creators on and off social platforms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We Want Justice for Sprinkles the Ferret After 'The Watcher' Episode 1 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Watcher Episode 1 on Netflix. A wholesome, all American family moves into a peaceful town in Westfield, NJ, eager to start fresh after experiencing years of debt. The mom (played by Naomi Watts) even buys her son a ferret to help ease his mind about the impending move! What could possibly go wrong in The Watcher?
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Is the Toxic Relationship at the Center of 'Tell Me Lies' Based on a True Story?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Tell Me Lies Season 1, Episodes 1–7 on Hulu. We've all fallen for the guy or a girl who at first, seems positively intoxicating, right? Until that initial euphoric feeling wears off and their toxic behaviors simply become downright exhausting. However, sometimes...
Prevention
Celebrities Are Losing It Over Kaley Cuoco’s Emotional Baby News With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco may be famous for portraying Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but she is about to embark on her most important role yet: becoming a mother. On October 11, The Flight Attendant actress announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, are expecting their first child together. In a series of photos documenting the beginning of her pregnancy, Kaley also revealed the couple will welcome a baby girl sometime in the next year.
EW.com
'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings
UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
Men's Health
Why House of the Dragon's Criston Cole Blunder Has Gone on Long Enough
Warning: House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
There's a New Golden Girl on 'Gold Rush' — Let's Get to Know Ilaura Reeves
Season 13 of Gold Rush is now underway and beyond all the usual tense drama that inevitably accompanies every episode, we also get a little bit of new blood injected into the show. In Episode 2, Parker is on his way to Fairbanks to meet with John Reeves, owner of...
EW.com
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series. A house is not a (horrifying) home until a mysterious stalker sends your family endless, threatening letters. As loosely outlined...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
27K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0