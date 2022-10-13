Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
bluebonnetnews.com
US 59 widening project in Cleveland to be finished by year’s end
The US 59/I-69 widening project in the Cleveland area is expected to wrap up this year. Dry weather conditions have allowed the contractor to finish the project ahead of schedule, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Beaumont District. Once complete, US 59’s designation...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
KTRE
Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws
If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. |. The evidence, including a pair of women's underwear, white shorts with possible blood...
KTRE
Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County. A request for water was sent over from Liberty County due to a pump failure in Daisetta. At the direction of Judge Keough, thenEmergency Management team went to work loading up and delivering several pallets of water to the residents of Daisetta. The…
Escaped Angelina County inmate caught in New Mexico, grandfather also arrested
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An inmate who escaped from Angelina County custody in June was caught in New Mexico on Tuesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced. An anonymous tip was given to the sheriff’s office with the possible location of James “Tad” Wheeler Jr., 36. He was caught and is awaiting extradition from […]
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
Hardin County teacher charged, accused of having improper relationship with a student
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County teacher could soon face trial after she was accused of having an improper relationship with a student. A grand jury in Hardin County indicted Theresa Pinckney on two counts of “improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/13/22
IN SHELTER – A373754. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/13/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT ENDS IN ARREST
Tuesday night just after 10:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy attempted to pull a Jeep over on FM 1485 at Gene Campbell. The driver accelerated and fled. A pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended just south of Jefferson Chemical and FM 3083 (Four Corners). The driver left the roadway and went behind the guardrail before striking a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch causing the Jeep to hang over it. The driver fled into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 was put on the ground and tracked the male through extremely thick brush and over several barbed wire fences. He was unable to track further when they approached a 6-foot fence with barbed wire over the top. A perimeter was set up using Precinct 4 units, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Conroe Police, and DPS. DPS air support was called and within minutes DPS was overhead searching. As the search was winding down and the helicopter was about to pull off the DPS observer spotted a heat image lying on the ground off Rocky Road near Jefferson Chemical. Deputies were directed to the location where they found Logan Kent Box, 27 (10/11/95), of Porter. Box who was in his stocking feet had been scratched up badly while in the woods. He was also wanted on an open warrant in Montgomery County for a DWI. In addition, Box, a felon had possession of a pistol which deputies recovered. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest. In addition, Box was intoxicated and admitted he had been celebrating his birthday all day by drinking Whisky. Box has been handled many times in Montgomery County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, and DWI. In 2017 he was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for deadly conduct. This was after he shot another male on May 20, 2017. He was originally charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, the charge was reduced to deadly conduct a Third-degree felony. His warrant for DWI stemmed from a September 5, 2020 DWI. He was sentenced to 3-days in jail but failed to pay his fine. Thus in January of this year, the warrant was issued. The Jeep he was driving was owned by his mother. Jason, with Jason Adamicks Wrecker, had to use caution recovering the Jeep. With the angle it was on and wedged on the concrete he was cautious not to let it roll over.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS
A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
Thousands of jobs could be coming to Beaumont due to expansion efforts from global company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships could be coming to Southeast Texas thanks to a global company's expansion efforts. OCI is a global company looking to build a facility in Beaumont. The new facility will sit across from its original location on Twin City Highway.
East Texas News
Man killed in car crash
LUFKIN — Former Trinity resident Hunter Thompson was killed early Thursday morning in a car-motorcycle accident. At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Thompson, 24, of Lufkin, was leaving his residence at Great Oaks Apartments on Old Union Road to go to work when he was hit head-on by a GMC pickup driven by Cesar David Del Villar Casillas, 35, of Lufkin, according to the city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE
At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
