A Walk through the Cypress: Public Voices - The Cypress Gallery annual Fall Show

Lompoc Record
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time
The Haunted Hills drive-thru experience in Santa Maria is giving attendees 'pumpkin to talk about' with its howling driving tour and new walk-through path. The post Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
santabarbarawedding.com
Lovely San Ysidro Ranch Wedding by Event of the Season
Today’s wedding coverage is brought to us by Event of the Season, the wedding planners behind this amazing day held at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch. This bride and groom definitely have the travel bug which you can see in details throughout the wedding. The guest sign-in "book" took the form of a globe, where guests were asked to sign their name over their dream vacation spot. Then at the reception, the two specialty cocktails were titled "Wanderlust" and "Globe Trotter". We love getting to see those personal details throughout the wedding where a couple lets their personality shine through.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Lompoc Record
Roses & Raspberries: Brewery, a judge, a comeback and Central Coast AirFest get bouquets
Here’s a celebratory bouquet of blooming humulus lupulus to Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing, which earned two more medals at the Great American Beerfest in Denver, Colorado last weekend. More than 2,000 breweries entered nearly 10,000 beers in the contest this year. For a dozen years straight, Fig Mountain...
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down fundraiser returns at the Santa Maria Fairpark
Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down held its 10th annual charity event to raise funds for veterans experiencing unemployment and homelessness at the Santa Maria Fairpark Saturday. The post 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down fundraiser returns at the Santa Maria Fairpark appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Lompoc Record
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications now through Jan. 15
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million...
Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo
The city of Lompoc is asking Lompoc Valley high school students to submit their design ideas for the city's 135 birthday celebration logo. The post Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The San Luis Obispo High School football team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is back for its 19th year. This free event is hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Today will be an opportunity for people to enjoy the Santa Barbara The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
Lompoc Record
Persistent marine layer, fog, afternoon clearing this week | Central Coast Weather Report
A weak cutoff low-pressure system, centered around 100 miles south of Santa Maria, will continue to produce convective clouds and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms over Ventura County into Saturday. Overwise, much like last week, gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds and a persistent marine...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
sitelinesb.com
Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley
Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
