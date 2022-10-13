ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County.

State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin.

Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Stanley Boscolovich
2d ago

get a job out of state and live there,pa is corrupt.shsmokin St is a war zone they brought the crimes with them,I live here 64 years never seen the bad stuff that his on been going today.shamokin street was nice when I lived there in the 80's not nice no more.hope he's found,the good Lord will be with him,time to come home

