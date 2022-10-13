Read full article on original website
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
Dunkey Calls Overwatch 2 the "Most Disappointing" Game of the Year
Videogamedunkey has called Overwatch 2 the "most disappointing" game of 2022. Overwatch 2 was one of the most anticipated games for quite some time and although the game had a massive launch week, it was riddled with issues. For starters, the game was immediately hit by a DDoS attack which prevented people from logging in. After that was resolved, the game was still plagued with server problems which created long queue times and would even boot people out of the game. To make things worse, there were bugs and a controversial change that forces players to give Activision their phone number just to be able to log in to the game. It's all a bit convoluted, but the actual game is... well, it's Overwatch!
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Announced
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a board game adaptation of some kind. Square Enix announced they were working on some kind of tabletop adaptation of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Essen Spiel earlier this month. This will be an "original board game" designed in house by Square Enix, but no other details were announced other than that the games were "coming soon." Square Enix is also developing a board game version of Chocobo's Dungeon, which is due for release in 2023. This would be the first official Final Fantasy board game produced that wasn't a licensed Monopoly game.
Xbox Game Pass Gets New Day-One Horror Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be no strangers to getting day-one releases at this point, and this week, players got yet another one. A gruesome, moody, atmospheric horror game called Scorn that comes from developer Ebb Software has landed on Xbox Game Pass for those with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. It won't take you long to beat either (once you master its mechanics, that is), which makes it a worthwhile Xbox Game Pass endeavor if you're at all interested in it.
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
Steam Gets Big Update for Mobile Users
Valve has today made a big update to Steam for those who use the PC platform on mobile devices. For a prolonged period of time, Valve has had a mobile app dedicated to Steam, but this app has always been somewhat lacking in numerous features. Now, after prolonged requests from fans, Valve has pushed out a massive update that completely overhauls the Steam app.
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
The Rings of Power Season 2: How Finale Sets Up New Episodes
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially wrapped up its first season and with production already underway on the next batch of episodes we have an idea of where things are headed in the foreseeable future. Though the final episode was a satisfying one for viewers it still leaves fans with a couple of lingering questions about some of its characters so we're going to break it all down below.
New ThunderCats Ultimates Figure Wave Includes Snarf
Super7's Ultimates lineup of premium 7-inch scale ThunderCats figures launched back in 2019, and we've got our Mumm-Ra's and Thundertanks since then, but no Snarf. Today is the day – it's all lead up to this. Indeed, Snarf has joined the ThunderCats Ultimates lineup alongside Mongor, Willa, and Ratar-O....
Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players
Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.
The Rings of Power Fans Still Shipping Galadriel and Halbrand After Season Finale
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power! The eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and even though the big Sauron twist we were expecting finally happened, some fans still have heart eyes. For most of The Rings of Power's first season, the series has been setting up Halbrand and Galadriel as possible love interests for each other, despite Galadriel's canon marriage. The season finale also had her finally figure out who the mysterious "rightful kind of The Southlands" really was, with Sauron offering up one last temptation for her; and for many fans, they were all in favor.
Demon Slayer Reveals When Next Season 3 Trailer is Coming
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on its big return to anime for its third season, and a new update has revealed when fans will be able to see the next big trailer for the new episodes! With the second season of the series wrapping up the events of the Entertainment District arc earlier this year, ever since fans had been anxiously waiting to see how the anime would tackle what came next. As it turns out, the plan is to come back for a full third season for the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series.
The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teams Up With Little Caesars for Double XP Pizza Combo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have a pretty big tie-in with Little Caesars this year. Call of Duty marketing cycles are incredibly big and expensive. The franchise almost single handedly takes over some of the most notable brands in the world with its logo and artwork of its characters. Famously, Call of Duty is plastered across Mountain Dew and Dorito packaging, but has expanded over the years with other foods like Totino's Pizza Rolls. If you like to eat junk food (and who doesn't?), there's a good chance it will make you eligible to earn extra XP in Call of Duty or net you some other rewards.
New Nintendo Switch Pokemon Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Are On Sale Now
HORI is giving their popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch a more ergonomic redesign with a Compact edition (dubbed Split Pad Fit in Japan) that offers a less chunky, more Joy-Con-esque experience. Once again, they have partnered with the Pokemon Company to spice up the design. Interestingly, they have also released two new Pokemon-themed designs for the original Split Pad Pro, so it seems as though they will continue to sell both styles.
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
Rings of Power Fans Loved That "Mind F-ck" Twist in Season Finale, "Y'all Did Us So Dirty"
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power will follow! The season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming and with it all eight episodes are out in the world, with the identity of some key characters also confirmed. Two key characters had their real identities revealed to the viewers at home, with Halbrand confirmed to be none other than Sauron (as many suspected) and The Stranger confirmed to actual be a Wizard (yes, perhaps even Gandalf the Grey). But what has many people buzzing online is the fact that The Rings of Power pulled a fast one on them at first and had them convinced someone else was Sauron.
